Huawei Enjoy 10S has been launched officially just days after the Chinese company unveiled the Enjoy 10 and Enjoy 10 Plus. The new Huawei Enjoy phone comes with a triple rear camera setup and sports a gradient back finish. The handset also has a waterdrop-style display notch. Huawei has offered its EMUI on the Enjoy 10S that is based by Android 9 Pie. Just like the Enjoy 10, the Huawei Enjoy 10S comes with an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC. The new phone, moreover, comes as the successor to the Enjoy 9S that was launched back in March this year.

Huawei Enjoy 10S price

The Huawei Enjoy 10S price is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the sole 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The phone comes in three distinct colour options, namely Magic Night Black, Emerald Green, and The Realm of the Sky. It is available for reservations through VMall with shipments scheduled in China for November 12. However, details about its global launch haven't been announced yet.

To recall, the Huawei Enjoy 10 was launched just last week with a starting price of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus, on the other hand, was unveiled last month with a pop-up selfie camera module starting at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,000).

Huawei Enjoy 10S specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Enjoy 10S runs Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.17 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC, along with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the triple rear camera setup of the Enjoy 10S includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. Furthermore, the phone comes preloaded with features such as AI Beauty, Slow Motion, Night Scene Mode, and Panorama among others.

The Huawei Enjoy 10S has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Huawei has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Enjoy 10S. Lastly, the phone measures 157.4x73.2x7.75mm and weighs 163 grams.