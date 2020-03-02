Technology News
Huawei Enjoy 10e With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 10e has a Mediatek Helio P35 SoC and comes in two RAM variants, 3GB and 4GB.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 March 2020 16:23 IST
Huawei Enjoy 10e comes in Emerald Green, Night Black, and Pearl White colours

Highlights
  • Huawei Enjoy 10e has been announced in China
  • Will go on official sale on March 5
  • Huawei Enjoy 10e doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner

Huawei Enjoy 10e has been launched in China. The budget smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch screen and a large 5,000mAh battery. The pricing suggests that it will be a budget friendly phone and will have three variants with a difference in RAM and storage. The Huawei Enjoy 10e will have a water drop notch housing the selfie shooter and dual rear cameras that flank the flash. The smartphone will be available in three colours namely, Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and Pearl White. For now, details of its availability in regions outside China are not known.

Huawei Enjoy 10e price and availability

The Huawei Enjoy 10e comes in three variants, 3GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and finally, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 4GB + 64GB variant costs CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,300) and the 4GB + 128GB variant costs CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,300). Pricing for the 3GB RAM variant hasn't been listed. The Huawei Enjoy 10e has been announced in the Chinese market with no details on availability in other parts of the world.

The pre-sale for the Huawei Enjoy 10e is live and it will officially go on sale on March 5, according to the company's Weibo post.

Huawei Enjoy 10e specifications

The dual-SIM Huawei Enjoy 10e will run EMUI 10, based on Android 10. It has a 6.3-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixel) screen with an 88.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone will be powered by the Mediatek MT6765 SoC (Helio P35) which has four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four of them clocked at 1.8GHz. The graphics are handled by the IMG GE8320 GPU. There is up to 4GB of RAM on the smartphone. Talking about the dual cameras on the back, the primary is a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture while the secondary is a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The main sensor has 4x digital zoom. On the front, the Huawei Enjoy 10e has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The 3GB variant of the device has 64GB storage while the 4GB variant comes in two storage options, 64GB and 128GB. The Huawei Enjoy 10e allows for expanding storage via microSD card (up to 512GB).

For connectivity, the Huawei Enjoy 10e has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, a Micro-USB charging port, and OTG (On The Go) support. There is no mention of a fingerprint scanner.

The Huawei Enjoy 10e has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W charging. Even though it won't charge rapidly, the large battery and HD+ display should allow for a relatively high screen on time. The Huawei Enjoy 10e is 159.07x75.06x9.04mm in size and weighs 185 grams. Huawei boasts of a SuperSound feature that will supposedly give louder and clearer sound.

Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Redmi Note 9 India Launch Date Set for March 12, Teased to Debut With Quad Rear Cameras
COVID-19: Apple Sends Care Packages to Its Employees in China

