Huawei Enjoy 10 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 10 lacks a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

By | Updated: 18 October 2019 19:15 IST
Huawei Enjoy 10 sports a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Huawei Enjoy 10 is powered by the in-house Kirin 710F processor
  • It packs up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage
  • Huawei Enjoy 10 comes equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Huawei Enjoy 10 was spotted on TENAA earlier this month packing dual rear cameras. The phone has now gone official in China. The Huawei Enjoy 10 features a 48-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel front camera housed in a hole-punch cutout. The Huawei Enjoy 10 is powered by the in-house Kirin 710F processor and comes in a total of four colour options, two of which flaunt a gradient design.

Huawei Enjoy 10 price, availability

The Huawei Enjoy 10 has been launched in three memory configurations and four colour options – Acacia Red, Aurora Blue, Breathing Crystal, and Magic Night Black. The base 4GB + 64GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,000). The phone's 4GB + 128GB and the 6GB + 64GB variants are both priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000). The Huawei Enjoy 10 is now up for pre-orders in China and sale will kick off on November 1, but details about wider market availability are not known.

Huawei Enjoy 10 specifications

The Huawei Enjoy 10 runs Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top. The phone features a 6.39-inch HD+ display with a hole punch and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.15 percent. It is powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone allows storage expansion via a microSD card up to 512GB.

The Huawei Enjoy 10 packs a 48-megapixel primary camera assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front to handle selfies and video calls. It comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery without fast charging support and features a Micro-USB port for charging and file transfer. Interestingly, the phone lacks a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Huawei Enjoy 10

Huawei Enjoy 10

Display6.39-inch
ProcessorHuawei HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1560 pixels
