Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Spotted on TENAA

The phone is listed to pack a 3,900mAh battery, support GPU Turbo 3.0.

By | Updated: 21 August 2019 15:14 IST
Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Spotted on TENAA

Photo Credit: TENAA

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus is listed to offer 128GB storage

Highlights
  • Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus may offer up to 8GB RAM, run on Android Pie
  • It is listed to sport a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display
  • The phone is listed to weigh 198 grams, come in three colours

The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus is thought to have passed through TENAA certification. The listing tips key specifications and photos of the upcoming phone. The images suggest that the Enjoy 10 Plus will sport a notch-less display, a triple rear camera setup, and a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. There's a rear fingerprint sensor seen as well. The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus is expected to be the successor of the Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus that was launched in October last year.

The TENAA listing also reveals specifications of the Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus. The phone is listed with model number STK-TL00, and it is listed to run on Android Pie, and sport a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display. It is said to be powered by the 2.2GHz Kirin 710 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is said to be at 128GB.

As for the camera, the Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus TENAA listing shows a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth of field sensor as well. Up front, the phone is listed to sport a 16-megapixel sensor with a pop-up mechanism.

The phone is listed to pack a 3,900mAh battery, and support GPU Turbo 3.0 for better gaming experience. Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus is listed to measure 163.5x77.3x8.8mm and weighs 196.8 grams. The listing was first spotted by GizmoChina. As for images, the Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus will sport a notch-less and bezel-less display. The phone is seen to sport triple rear cameras aligned vertically and placed on the top left edges. The back panel is seen to sport a gradient back panel finish, and come in Black, Blue, and Green colour options. There is no word on when this phone's launch as of yet.

Further reading: Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus, Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus Specifications, Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus TENAA Certification, Huawei
