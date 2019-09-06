Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus With 48 Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus is already sold as the Y9 Prime in India

By | Updated: 6 September 2019 18:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus starts at CNY 1,499 in China

Highlights
  • Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus has a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display
  • It is powered by a Kirin 710F SoC and has multiple RAM variants
  • The Enjoy 10 Plus packs in a 4,000mAh battery

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus was launched in China on Thursday. The smartphone is the successor of the Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus launched last year. The new smartphone brings multiple updates over the old one with the highlight being a pop-up selfie camera. Huawei has also updated the phone with a newer processor, the Kirin 710F. The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus is quite similar to the Huawei Y9 Prime which was recently launched in India.

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus price

The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus was launched in China and will go on sale from September 14. The smartphone has three variants, the 4GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,100), whereas the 6GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,200). The top-end version with 8GB RAM is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,200).

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus specifications

The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display and does not have a notch. The Enjoy 10 Plus has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture and houses a triple camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor both with f/2.4 apertures.

Huawei has picked its Kirin 710F SoC to power the Enjoy 10 Plus and it is paired with either 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Storage remains the same at 128GB on all these variants. The Enjoy 10 Plus has expandable storage which accepts cards up to 512GB. It runs EMUI 9.1 based on top of Android Pie. The smartphone packs in a 4,000 mAh battery and is available in four colours - Black, Blue, Red and Green. The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus measures 163.5x77.3x8.8mm and weighs 196.8 grams.

The Huawei Y9 Prime launched in India sports similar specifications to the Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus.

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus

Display6.59-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus, Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus Specifications
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Vivo Z1x vs Vivo Z5 vs Vivo Z1 Pro: What’s the Difference
TCL Plex With Triple Rear Cameras, Nxtvision Display Launched at IFA 2019: Price, Specifications
Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Jio Fiber vs Airtel vs BSNL vs ACT vs You Broadband: Plans Compared
  3. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched
  4. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Vivo Z1x With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  7. Oppo Reno 2Z Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Flipkart
  8. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  9. Redmi TV 70 With 4K HDR Teased to Launch in India on September 17
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Orders Cancelled Before Relaunch
  2. Google Search Starts Showing Personalised TV Show, Movie Recommendations
  3. TCL Plex With Triple Rear Cameras, Nxtvision Display Launched at IFA 2019: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 With 3,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. LG G8X ThinQ With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Updated Dual-Screen Launched: Specifications
  7. Vivo Z1x With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Music Web Player Beta Is Now Live, Said to Work in All Browsers
  9. Google Assistant Gets New Ambient Mode, Voice Command Support for WhatsApp Audio and Video Calls
  10. OnePlus TV Remote Revealed by CEO Pete Lau, Content Partnership With Eros Now Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.