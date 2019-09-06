Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus was launched in China on Thursday. The smartphone is the successor of the Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus launched last year. The new smartphone brings multiple updates over the old one with the highlight being a pop-up selfie camera. Huawei has also updated the phone with a newer processor, the Kirin 710F. The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus is quite similar to the Huawei Y9 Prime which was recently launched in India.

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus price

The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus was launched in China and will go on sale from September 14. The smartphone has three variants, the 4GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,100), whereas the 6GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,200). The top-end version with 8GB RAM is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,200).

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus specifications

The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display and does not have a notch. The Enjoy 10 Plus has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture and houses a triple camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor both with f/2.4 apertures.

Huawei has picked its Kirin 710F SoC to power the Enjoy 10 Plus and it is paired with either 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Storage remains the same at 128GB on all these variants. The Enjoy 10 Plus has expandable storage which accepts cards up to 512GB. It runs EMUI 9.1 based on top of Android Pie. The smartphone packs in a 4,000 mAh battery and is available in four colours - Black, Blue, Red and Green. The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus measures 163.5x77.3x8.8mm and weighs 196.8 grams.

The Huawei Y9 Prime launched in India sports similar specifications to the Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus.