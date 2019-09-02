Technology News
Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus Launch Date Set for September 5, Leaked Specifications Tip Kirin 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus will arrive in four colour options and an equal number of storage variants.

Updated: 2 September 2019 18:34 IST
Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus Launch Date Set for September 5, Leaked Specifications Tip Kirin 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera

The upcoming Huawei phone will be powered by the Kirin 710 SoC

Highlights
  • Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus will pack a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • It is tipped to pack a 6.59-inch full-HD+ notch-less display
  • The phone will reportedly come equipped with a 4,000mAh battery

Huawei Enjoy Plus 10 packing triple rear cameras and a pop-up selfie camera was recently spotted on TENAA. Now, Huawei has officially confirmed that the phone will be launched on September 5. Huawei's teaser trailer gives us a glimpse of the Enjoy 10 Plus in all four of its colour variants, alongside its pop-up selfie camera in action. In addition to the official teaser video, key specifications of the phone have also been leaked ahead of its launch. The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus is tipped to pack a 48-megapixel primary camera and will reportedly be powered by the in-house Kirin 710 SoC.

Starting with the official launch announcement, the official Huawei Weibo account has shared a post accompanied by a short teaser video that gives us a good look at the phone. The post states that the Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus will be launched on September 5, while the teaser clip shows the phone in black, jade green, flame red, and a gradient white colour. The last two bear a striking resemblance to the paintjob we have already seen on the Huawei P30 Pro.

However, Huawei is yet to reveal or tease any of the Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus' key specifications or features. But we already have a rough idea about that, thanks to a fresh leak that comes courtesy of Gizchina. The upcoming Huawei phone is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch full-screen display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and will come equipped with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The triple rear camera setup will consist of a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, which might well be wide-angle and macro lenses.

The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus will reportedly be powered by the Kirin 710 SoC and might be launched in a total of four variants - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. The lights will be kept on by a 4,000mAh battery, but there is no word on support for a fast charging standard. The phone will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. Dimensions of the Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus are tipped to be 163.5x77.3x8.8mm, and it will tip the scales at 196.8 grams. All the leaked specifications of the Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus fall in line with the details unearthed from the phone's recent TENAA listing, which also gave us our first look at the phone's design.

Comments

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus, Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus Specifications, Huawei
Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus Launch Date Set for September 5, Leaked Specifications Tip Kirin 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera
