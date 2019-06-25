Technology News
loading
  Huawei Reveals Timeline of EMUI 9.1 Update Rollout for 19 Phones, Mate 20 Series to Get It This Week

Huawei Reveals Timeline of EMUI 9.1 Update Rollout for 19 Phones, Mate 20 Series to Get It This Week

Huawei plans to release EMUI 9.1 for a total of 49 devices.

By | Updated: 25 June 2019 11:42 IST
Huawei Reveals Timeline of EMUI 9.1 Update Rollout for 19 Phones, Mate 20 Series to Get It This Week

Huawei P20 Lite will also get the EMUI 9.1 update in June

Highlights
  • EMUI 9.1 brings new wallpapers and new icons
  • The update also includes performance improvements
  • Some Huawei phone owners are already seeing EMUI 9.1 update

Huawei's engineers may be rushing to develop the company's own smartphone operating system Hongmeng, but that hasn't stopped the company from doing everything else as if it was just another day. In the same spirit, the company has now revealed that it is beginning the rollout of the EMUI 9.1 for its older smartphones. EMUI 9.1 already comes preloaded on some of the company's smartphones like P30 Pro. The first batch of Huawei smartphones will be getting the EMUI 9.1 update this week, followed by second batch in July, and the third batch in August.

In a post on Reddit, the Huawei team announced that the P20 Lite, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate 20 RS Porsche Edition will be a part of the first batch of the company's older smartphones to get the EMUI 9.1 update in June. Given this is the last week of June, the users can expect to see the OTA update notification in the next few days. Some users are already seeing the update on their smartphones, as per reports on Reddit.

Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Nova 3, Nova 3i, P30 Lite, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 RS Porsche Design, Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro, Y9 2019, Y6 Pro 2019, and Y5 2019 will be a part of the second batch of Huawei phones getting the EMUI 9.1 update. These phones will get the software update in July.

Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus will be in the third batch and receive the update in August 2019.

These 19 smartphones are just some of the Huawei Android phones getting the EMUI 9.1 update. The company has promised to release the update for 49 of its devices, including some China-specific models.

The latest announcement comes just over twenty days after the company started rolling out EMUI 9.0 update for its Mate 10, Mate 9, Mate RS, Mate 20 Lite, P20, P10, and Nova 3 smartphones.

To recall, EMUI 9.1 brings improved performance, new wallpapers and icons, GPU Turbo 3.0, and more. You can read more about the new version on the company website.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei EMUI 9.1, EMUI 9.1, Huawei Mate 20, Huawei P20 Lite
Huawei Reveals Timeline of EMUI 9.1 Update Rollout for 19 Phones, Mate 20 Series to Get It This Week
