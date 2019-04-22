Technology News

Huawei EMUI 9.1 Update Coming to 49 Smartphones, Reveals Company

, 22 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei EMUI 9.1 Update Coming to 49 Smartphones, Reveals Company

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Huawei EMUI

Huawei EMUI 9.1 update is expected to be first released for Mate 20-series phones.

Highlights

Huawei P30 Pro currently runs EMUI 9.1

Huawei Mate 20-series has been listed for a public EMUI 9.1 beta

Internal testing ongoing for Mate 10, Mate 9, P20 series, and more

Huawei has been shipping new smartphones with EMUI 9.1, the latest version of its custom UI. We have tried the latest software out on the Huawei P30 Pro and now the Chinese smartphone maker is bringing the updated UI to a lot of its older smartphones. Huawei has released a list of 49 smartphones that would receive the EMUI 9.1 upgrade very soon. This update will bring new features to existing smartphones and a public beta is already out for four smartphones on the list.

According to a post on official Weibo account of Huawei EMUI, the Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X and Mate 20 Porsche Design edition have been listed for the public beta. Huawei has also started internal testing for a few of smartphones which include models from the Mate 10-series (Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Design Mate RS Porsche Design), Mate 9-series (Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro, Mate 9 Porsche Design), P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus. Other smartphones in the list are the Nova 4, Nova 3, Nova 3i, Honor 8A, Honor 8X, Nova 2s, Honor 7, Honor 10, Honor V10 and a few others.

Huawei is also planning on pushing this update to the Nova 4e, Nova 3e, Enjoy 9 Plus, Enjoy 8 Plus, Enjoy Max, Enjoy 9s. The manufacturer has also included tablet models like the MediaPad M5 Lite, MediaPad M5 Lite, MediaPad M5, Honor Tab 5 and a few other tablets.

The EMUI 9.1 has new themes and fresh icons. It is also reported that the new software comes with Huawei's super file system that saves 14 percent of space by advanced compression algorithms and improves read performance by 20 percent. There is no timeline for these updates at the moment but we can expect a faster rollout for Mate 20 phones which are currently in the public beta phase.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate 20 Series, Huawei Mate 10 Series, Huawei P20 Series, EMUI 9.1
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
PS5 Price to Be $399, Specifications Include AMD Ryzen 3600G CPU: Analyst
Razorpay Launches Payment Pages, an Easy Way for You to Set Up an Online Store
Huawei EMUI 9.1 Update Coming to 49 Smartphones, Reveals Company
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Y3 Shown Off in New Teaser Video With Dual Rear Cameras
  2. Recap: Phone Launches, Price Cuts, and Other Tech Stories From This Week
  3. Realme Launches Realme 3 Pro in India to Take on Redmi Note 7 Pro
  4. Realme 3 Pro Review
  5. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Avengers: Endgame Ticket Bookings Are Now Live Across India
  7. Realme 3 Pro to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  8. Oppo A5s With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,230mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Blaupunkt SBWL-01 Wireless Soundbar Launched in India
  10. Realme C2 Debuts in India to Counter Redmi 7, Samsung Galaxy M10
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.