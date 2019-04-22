Huawei has been shipping new smartphones with EMUI 9.1, the latest version of its custom UI. We have tried the latest software out on the Huawei P30 Pro and now the Chinese smartphone maker is bringing the updated UI to a lot of its older smartphones. Huawei has released a list of 49 smartphones that would receive the EMUI 9.1 upgrade very soon. This update will bring new features to existing smartphones and a public beta is already out for four smartphones on the list.

According to a post on official Weibo account of Huawei EMUI, the Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X and Mate 20 Porsche Design edition have been listed for the public beta. Huawei has also started internal testing for a few of smartphones which include models from the Mate 10-series (Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Design Mate RS Porsche Design), Mate 9-series (Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro, Mate 9 Porsche Design), P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus. Other smartphones in the list are the Nova 4, Nova 3, Nova 3i, Honor 8A, Honor 8X, Nova 2s, Honor 7, Honor 10, Honor V10 and a few others.

Huawei is also planning on pushing this update to the Nova 4e, Nova 3e, Enjoy 9 Plus, Enjoy 8 Plus, Enjoy Max, Enjoy 9s. The manufacturer has also included tablet models like the MediaPad M5 Lite, MediaPad M5 Lite, MediaPad M5, Honor Tab 5 and a few other tablets.

The EMUI 9.1 has new themes and fresh icons. It is also reported that the new software comes with Huawei's super file system that saves 14 percent of space by advanced compression algorithms and improves read performance by 20 percent. There is no timeline for these updates at the moment but we can expect a faster rollout for Mate 20 phones which are currently in the public beta phase.