Huawei has rolled out the EMUI 9.1 open beta update to eight more phones. The company began beta testing EMUI 9.1 in April, and this third phase includes the Huawei Mate 9, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design, Huawei P10, Huawei P10 Plus, Honor V9, Honor 9, and Huawei Nova 2s. Earlier in June, Huawei rolled out the open beta of EMUI 9.1 for as many as 14 phones. It is slated to roll out the EMUI 9.1 update to as many as 49 phones.

The Huawei phones getting the EMUI 9.1 open beta update in the third phase include old phones that were released in 2016 – 2017. Notably, the EMUI 9.1 beta update being talked about is the China version of the ROM. Eligible users can download the update via the company forums. Ensure that the phones have sufficient internal storage space before installing EMUI 9.1 beta build, or else, there are chances that the update installation will fail. The third batch of phones to get the EMUI 9.1 open beta build includes:

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei Mate 9 Pro

Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design

Huawei P10

Huawei P10 Plus

Honor V9

Honor 9

Huawei Nova 2s

As for India users, only a few budget phones will receive the EMUI 9.1 update, and not all 49 phones that are slated to get the update in China. In India, the Huawei P20 Lite is all set to get the EMUI 9.1 update in the first phase, which is anytime this week. The Huawei Y9 (2019), Huawei Nova 3i, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and Huawei Nova 3 will receive the update in the second phase, beginning July 24 next week. Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei P20 Pro will receive the update in the last phase. The rollout of the EMUI 9.1 update to all phones mentioned above will be completed by August 7, the company has said.

EMUI 9.1 is set to bring a host of new features like EROFS file system that will make the phone faster than before, GPU Turbo 3.0 for enhanced gaming experience, dual-view video shooting, AR Measure app, a new UI, new wallpapers and icons, performance improvements, and much more.