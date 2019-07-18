Technology News
Huawei Rolls Out EMUI 9.1 Open Beta for Mate 9 Series, P10 Series, Nova 2s, More Phones

EMUI 9.1 update will be rolled out to 49 phones in total.

Updated: 18 July 2019 18:55 IST
EMUI 9.1 update will bring GPU Turbo 3.0 and EROFS file system

Highlights
  • EMUI 9.1 open beta has been rolled out to the third batch of phones
  • This includes the Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro, Mate 9 Porsche Design
  • Huawei P10, P10 Plus, Honor V9, Honor 9 also get the update

Huawei has rolled out the EMUI 9.1 open beta update to eight more phones. The company began beta testing EMUI 9.1 in April, and this third phase includes the Huawei Mate 9, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design, Huawei P10, Huawei P10 Plus, Honor V9, Honor 9, and Huawei Nova 2s. Earlier in June, Huawei rolled out the open beta of EMUI 9.1 for as many as 14 phones. It is slated to roll out the EMUI 9.1 update to as many as 49 phones.

The Huawei phones getting the EMUI 9.1 open beta update in the third phase include old phones that were released in 2016 – 2017. Notably, the EMUI 9.1 beta update being talked about is the China version of the ROM. Eligible users can download the update via the company forums. Ensure that the phones have sufficient internal storage space before installing EMUI 9.1 beta build, or else, there are chances that the update installation will fail. The third batch of phones to get the EMUI 9.1 open beta build includes:

Huawei Mate 9
Huawei Mate 9 Pro
Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design
Huawei P10
Huawei P10 Plus
Honor V9
Honor 9
Huawei Nova 2s

As for India users, only a few budget phones will receive the EMUI 9.1 update, and not all 49 phones that are slated to get the update in China. In India, the Huawei P20 Lite is all set to get the EMUI 9.1 update in the first phase, which is anytime this week. The Huawei Y9 (2019), Huawei Nova 3i, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and Huawei Nova 3 will receive the update in the second phase, beginning July 24 next week. Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei P20 Pro will receive the update in the last phase. The rollout of the EMUI 9.1 update to all phones mentioned above will be completed by August 7, the company has said.

EMUI 9.1 is set to bring a host of new features like EROFS file system that will make the phone faster than before, GPU Turbo 3.0 for enhanced gaming experience, dual-view video shooting, AR Measure app, a new UI, new wallpapers and icons, performance improvements, and much more.

Huawei P10 Plus

Display5.50-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 960
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera20-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3750mAh
OSAndroid 7.0
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
Huawei Nova 2s

Display6.00-inch
ProcessorKirin 960
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera20-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3340mAh
OSAndroid 8.0
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
Further reading: Huawei, EMUI 9.1, EMUI 9.1 Open Beta, Huawei Mate 9, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design, Huawei P10, Huawei P10 Plus, Huawei Nova 2s, Honor V9, Honor 9
