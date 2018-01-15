Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Teases Oreo-Based EMUI 8.0 Update Rollout for List of Honor Smartphones

 
15 January 2018
Huawei Teases Oreo-Based EMUI 8.0 Update Rollout for List of Honor Smartphones

Highlights

  • EMUI 8.0 comes with several AI-based and functional features
  • It will be available instantly for Honor View 10
  • The upcoming Honor 9 Lite will get EMUI 8.0 out-of-the-box

Chinese phone maker Huawei in a statement on Friday announced the rollout of its latest mobile UI, EMUI 8.0. The software is based on Android 8.0 Oreo and comes with several AI-based features such as Real-Time Scene, Object Recognition, Smart Tips, and AI accelerated translator. EMUI 8.0 is currently available for the recently launched Honor 9 Lite and the latest Honor View 10 (Review). The software will also be rolled out to phones like the Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9i, and Honor 8 Lite, Huawei said, but did not provide any timelines on the same. The Honor 9 Lite was launched in China last month, and is expected to be launched in India later this month.

EMUI 8.0-based is based on Android 8.0 Oreo is claimed by Huawei to have a machine learning base with features including Intelligent Resource Allocation, Intelligent Context Awareness, User Behaviour, and Intelligent Behaviour Prediction. EMUI 8.0, successor to EMUI 5.1, apparently has a low memory management feature that ensures a smooth UI browsing experience.

Apart from that, the software also packs in functional features like one-hand operation navigation dock, customised themes, private space optimisation, a better Settings menu, accessibility to recently deleted documents, and pinned shortcuts.

"The upgraded EMUI 8.0 is avant-garde technological software which is efficient, secure and above all, user friendly. Eradicating lag, they can witness a faster and smarter phone experience, powered by advanced AI technological features. The update significantly cuts down on the number of steps needed to achieve the desired function through its smart applications like navigation dock and smart screen, and enables the user to reach 90% of the core functions in just a single-click. We have developed the EMUI 8.0 for those who live and work on-the-go," said a Huawei R&D spokesperson.

For the biggest CES 2018 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

WhatsApp Version 'Obsolete' Error Hits Some Users in India, Company Responds
Huawei Teases Oreo-Based EMUI 8.0 Update Rollout for List of Honor Smartphones
 
 

