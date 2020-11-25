Huawei has released the roadmap for EMUI 11 rollout in different regions. The new software was unveiled in September, and now handset and region-specific rollout has been detailed. For instance, the company confirms that Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Pro phones in India will receive the EMUI 11 update in Q1 2021. Similarly, it has released roadmaps for different handsets in regions like Middle East Africa, Russia, Japan, Latin America, Asia Pacific, West Europe, and even North East Europe.

On its blog, Huawei has confirmed the open market rollout for EMUI 11 in the above mentioned regions. The company notes that this does not include carrier-locked models. The Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro+, Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G will receive the EMUI 11 update starting December this year, in regions like Middle East Africa, Russia, Asia Pacific, West Europe, and North East Europe. Latin American users will receive the update on these handsets in January next year. Huawei Mate 30 Pro models in India will receive the update in Q1 2021.

Similarly, the Huawei Mate Xs will receive the EMUI 11 update in January next year in regions like Middle East Africa, Russia, Asia Pacific, West Europe, North East Europe, and Latin America. Other handsets in the Huawei Mate 30 range, Huawei P30 range, and even the Huawei Mate 20 range will receive the latest EMUI 11 update sometime in Q1 2020.

EMUI 11 brings along smoother animation effects over EMUI 10. It brings features like Multi-Screen Collaboration that lets you access multiple apps simultaneously. Multi-Screen Collaboration brings app screens to your laptop for easy access. It also brings keyboard and mouse sharing on smartphones. EMUI 11 also brings an AI Subtitles feature that offers real-time translations from English, Japanese, and Korean into Chinese. Further, there is a platform-wide translation support that enables text- and image-based translations.

The new version of EMUI also uses the core structure of Huawei's HarmonyOS that would help the company eventually move from the Android to its proprietary offering that is made out of scratch. EMUI 11 lacks Google Mobile Services that offer Google Play and other apps of the search giant.