Huawei Announces EMUI 10 Global Rollout Schedule, P30 Pro to Receive Update This Month

The new EMUI 10 software brings a new interface, an ergonomic dark mode, natural animations, improved performance and security and multi-screen collaboration features.

By | Updated: 21 January 2020 12:14 IST
Huawei says that the Mate 20 Pro to receive the update this month

Highlights
  • Even the Huawei Nova 5T to receive the update in January 21, 2020
  • Huawei Nova 4, Huawei P Smart 2019 to get the update a little later
  • Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro to start receiving the update soon

Huawei has finally announced the EMUI 10 update schedule for its portfolio of phones, including the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro. The rollout is set to begin from this month itself, and the Mate 20 and Mate 10 series phones will get the update as well. The new software brings a new interface, an ergonomic dark mode, natural animations, improved performance and security and multi-screen collaboration that enables seamless connectivity between PCs and Android phones. To recall, EMUI 10 was first unveiled at Huawei Developer Conference last year in August.

The company puts to rest all the confusion regarding the global rollout schedule of the EMUI 10 update, by announcing that the Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20X 4G, and Huawei Nova 5T will start receiving the EMUI 10 update starting this month. Phones like Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design, Huawei Mate 20X 5G, Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei Nova 4e, Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design, Huawei Mate Porsche Design RS, Huawei P Smart 2019, Huawei P Smart+ 2019, Huawei P Smart Pro, Huawei P Smart Z, Huawei Nova 4, and Huawei Nova Lite 3 will get the update in later months.

Phones that are slated to start receiving the update from this month onwards, should regularly look out for a notification or check for eligibility by going Settings > System > Software Update on their devices. Once you receive the update, it is recommended that you install under a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge.

To recall, the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro were launched in September last year with EMUI 10 software out-of-the-box. Few phones like the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 and the Honor 10 Lite have already received the Android 10 update in India. Some Huawei P30 and Mate 20 phones in Europe also were reported to get the update, but the global rollout is now said to begin this month. As mentioned, the EMUI 10 update brings a magazine-style UI, improved navigation experience, a new Morandi colour palette, redesigned app icons, and a Camera app redesign as well. The Dark Mode has been improved to engineer ergonomic results to attain optimal result between text and background. There's new touch animations, and a new Deterministic Latency Engine intelligently optimises resource allocation for foreground apps. The GPU Turbo has been upgraded to reduce touch latency while delivering improved gaming performance and battery efficiency, and an isolated secure system is applied in EMUI10.

The company notes in a statement to 9to5Google, “All payment, authentication and other highly sensitive operations are run on-device, preventing potential interception and theft. The connection setup, data transfer and stored information between devices are also encrypted in the system.” The multi-screen collaboration feature enables a seamless connection between Huawei PCs and smartphones. Users can easily transfer files between devices, and a clipboard is also shared between the PC and the smartphone, allowing users to copy text on one device and paste it on another.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out in India With EMUI 10

Honor 10 Lite Gets Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Update in India: Report

Huawei P30 Series, Mate 20 Series Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Global Stable Update Rollout Begins: Reports

