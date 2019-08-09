Huawei EMUI 10 Announced, Coming First to Next-Generation Mate-Series Phones

Huawei on Friday offered the first look at its upcoming EMUI 10 experience that will be preloaded on the company's next generation of smartphones. The company revealed that the next-generation Mate phones will be first to get the stable version of EMUI 10. Huawei also announced that the beta version of EMUI 10 will be released on September 8 and the Huawei P30-series phones will be first to get the beta version. According to Huawei, EMUI 10 is not just a simple upgrade over the last EMUI version, this is a big milestone release for the company.

Introduced alongside the company's new HarmonyOS during the ongoing Huawei Developer Conference, EMUI 10 brings a new UI, incorporating a number of changes that have long been requested by the Huawei smartphone users, including the dark mode. The company says it will allow the third-party developer to make use of the dark mode on Huawei phones by simply calling an API.

EMUI 10 also brings an upgraded magazine lock-screen as well as support for colourful always-on display. A video released by the company showcases what the EMUI 10 interface will look like.

Huawei's new EMUI 10 packs dark mode

In addition to new UI elements, EMUI 10 brings Huawei's Android Auto replacement – HiCar. According to the company, HiCar is supported by over 30 automobile makers and it can work with over 120 car models right now. EMUI 10 also packs new capabilities relating to multi-screen collaboration and it will allow the Huawei phones to seamlessly communicate with other devices, including drones, televisions, smartwatches, and more.

There are big improvements on the performance front as well. Huawei says it wants to offer “fast and stable performance” to the EMUI 10 users. The company will be sharing more details about EMUI 10 over the next couple of days.

Separately, Huawei announced that it will be unveiling the first smartphone powered by the new HarmonyOS tomorrow under its Honor brand.