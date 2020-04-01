Technology News
Huawei Reveals EMUI 10.1 Rollout Schedule, Announces New Features

EMUI 10.1 brings the Celia digital assistant and a unified hub for connecting AIoT devices.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 1 April 2020 15:04 IST
Huawei Reveals EMUI 10.1 Rollout Schedule, Announces New Features

Huawei has already started closed beta testing of EMUI 10.1 in China

Highlights
  • EMUI 10.1 closed beta registrations are now live in China
  • The rollout of EMUI 10.1 will conclude later this month
  • EMUI 10.1 also brings the MeeTime video conferencing app

Huawei P40 series phones went official last week running the EMUI 10.1, the latest build of Huawei's custom skin based on Android 10. The company has now revealed the rollout schedule of EMUI 10.1 internal beta testing for Huawei and Honor phones. But do keep in mind that the rollout plan listed below is only for China variants of the compatible devices, and it will be followed by a public beta testing before the stable build is released in China, followed by the international markets. Additionally, the company has also highlighted some of the new features arriving with EMUI 10.1 update.

As per a post on the official Huawei Club forum, the internal beta testing of EMUI 10.1 has already begun for the following phones and tablets:

This will be followed by a second phase of EMUI 10.1 testing that begins in early April. The eligible devices for this round of beta testing are Huawei Nova 5, Huawei Nova 5Z, Huawei Nova 5 Pro, Huawei Nova 5i Pro, and the Honor 20S. In mid-April, EMUI 10.1 beta update will be rolled out for Huawei's 2019 flagships that include Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei Mate 30 4G, Huawei Mate 30 5G, Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G, Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G, and the Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design. Late in April, the Huawei Mate X, Huawei Mate Xs, Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, Huawei Enjoy 10S, and the Honor 20 Youth Edition will land the beta update.

Talking about features, EMUI 10.1 introduces a unified hub that allows users to control all connected AIoT devices from a single place. It will also offer suggestions for connecting to nearby devices. The latest iteration of Huawei's custom skin also brings a multi-screen collaboration tool that will let users control their phone with a compatible laptop and will also offer quick file sharing, cross-device calling, and more. Huawei will also release the in-house MeeTime video conferencing app with EMUI 10.1 and the Celia AI assistant as well.

