Technology News
loading

Huawei’s Smartphone Business Remains Crippled Due to US Sanctions, Revenue Slides in Q3

Former US President Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist in 2019.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 October 2021 14:59 IST
Huawei’s Smartphone Business Remains Crippled Due to US Sanctions, Revenue Slides in Q3

Huawei occupied 8 percent of China's smartphone market share in the third quarter

Highlights
  • Huawei posted revenue of CNY 455.8 billion (roughly Rs. 5,34,064 crore)
  • It launched its Harmony operating system for smartphones in June
  • Huawei did not break down its third quarter figures by business segment

Revenue of China's Huawei plummeted 38 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, with US sanctions having hobbled its smartphone business and new potential growth areas still in their infancy.

The Chinese telecoms giant posted revenue of CNY 455.8 billion (roughly Rs. 5,34,064 crore) for the first three quarters on Friday, down by almost a third on the same period a year earlier, with a profit margin of 10.2 percent.

Revenue for the third quarter alone came to CNY 135.4 billion (roughly Rs. 1,58,649 crore), based on Reuters calculations.

Performance was "in line with forecast", said rotating Chairman Guo Ping.

Former US President Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist in 2019 and barred it from accessing critical US-origin technology, impeding its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

The restrictions have badly hurt Huawei's handset business, with rotating Chairman Eric Xu saying in September that revenue from smartphones would dip by around $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,24,828 crore) to $40 billion (roughly Rs. 2,99,770 crore) this year.

While Huawei did not break down its third quarter figures by business segment, the company said that the decline is mainly attributable to its consumer business.

Huawei occupied 8 percent of China's smartphone market share in the third quarter, down from 30 percent a year earlier when it was the market leader, according to Counterpoint Research.

On the other hand, Honor, formerly a sub-brand which Huawei sold to keep it alive last November, sold 96 percent more phones in the same quarter compared to a year earlier, grabbing a 15 percent share of the China market, Counterpoint said.

Huawei is looking to develop new growth revenue streams outside of base station infrastructure and handsets, with a cloud business, and smart ports, mining and smart electric vehicles businesses.

In June it launched its Harmony operating system on smartphones, and is looking to supply software to autos companies.

But these new lines will take some time to bear fruit, executives said.

The company, however, has received a boost from the return of its chief financial officer and daughter of its founder Ren Zhengfei. Meng Wanzhou returned to work at its headquarters on Monday after almost three years fighting extradition to the US in Canada, with Chinese officials signalling the case against her had been dropped to help to end a diplomatic stalemate.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Honor
Toyota Eyes Cost Cuts, Scale With bZ4X — First of Its EV-Only bZ Series

Related Stories

Huawei’s Smartphone Business Remains Crippled Due to US Sanctions, Revenue Slides in Q3
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to No Longer Support Some Android Phones From November 1
  2. Facebook Changes Name to Meta as It Refocusses on Virtual Reality
  3. Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Launched: All Details
  4. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's Rallies Bring More Meme Coins Into the Limelight
  5. Meta, Formerly Facebook, Could Be Planning to Launch an Apple Watch Rival
  6. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 55 Review
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Blue Unveils ‘Labs’ to Offer Users Early Access to New Features
  2. Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 Update Brings Status Indicators, Outdoor Exercise Mode
  3. Paryavaran Saathi Chatbot Launched by Delhi Government to Boost Citizen Participation in Fighting Pollution
  4. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's Battle for Supremacy Puts Spotlight on Lesser-Known Dog-Coins
  5. Huawei’s Smartphone Business Remains Crippled Due to US Sanctions, Revenue Slides in Q3
  6. Toyota Eyes Cost Cuts, Scale With bZ4X — First of Its EV-Only bZ Series
  7. Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q3 2021, Apple Fastest Growing Brand: Counterpoint
  8. Nikon Z9 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With 45.7-Megapixel CMOS Sensor, 8K Video Recording Launched in India
  9. WhatsApp to Stop Working on Some Android Phones From November 1: How to Check If You’re Affected
  10. Volkswagen, Stellantis Say 1.4 Million Vehicles Lost in Production in Q3 Due to Chip Shortage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com