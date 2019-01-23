NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Clarifies It Is Not Auto-Deleting Twitter Images From Smartphones

, 23 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Clarifies It Is Not Auto-Deleting Twitter Images From Smartphones

Huawei says Twitter for Android app is moving the photos to a different folder on the phone

Highlights

  • Owners of Chinese variants of Huawei, Honor phones are facing the issue
  • The problem is reportedly limited to users with two Twitter builds
  • Huawei is working with Twitter to resolve the problem

Huawei has responded to a number of users reports that popped up online this week, clarifying that the company is not deleting the photos downloaded from Twitter from anyone's smartphones. The company noted that it was a glitch in the system that showed an incorrect notification to select users of two specific Twitter for Android builds and their photos are safe in another folder on the phone. The Chinese smartphone maker remarked that it is working with Twitter to further resolve the matter.

According to a report in Tech Radar, a Taiwanese website Apple Daily was the first to write about the concerns of some Huawei smartphone users in China, who had claimed that the company was deleting any photos downloaded from Twitter from their phones. The fears of a backdoor in Huawei phones was also raised. The user reports then started popping up on Reddit, with one user claiming that he was facing the same problem on his Honor phone as well.

The Chinese smartphone maker then released a statement noting that it has investigated the issue and whenever the Huawei phone users with two specifics builds of Twitter for Android download any photos from the social network's app, the Twitter app immediately copied the image to another folder and deleted it from phone's gallery. This action triggered the notification from the smartphone telling the users about deletion, which had caused the panic.

“Having investigated the issue, Huawei has discovered that whenever users of certain devices download an image using specific builds of the Twitter app (version 7.78.0 and 7.77.0), the app will automatically create a folder of the same name as the image and promptly delete it in the background,” Huawei told Tech Radar.

“This action triggers Huawei's built-in image protection alert, causing the system to notify the user of the deletion. However, the images are not affected. Users may find their images at the following location: File Manager/picture/Twitter,” the company added. The company said it is "currently in conversation with Twitter to resolve this issue as soon as possible."

It is unclear at this point if Huawei will be releasing a software update to address the problem or Twitter is going to update its app. If you are facing a similar issue on your Huawei smartphone, feel free to ignore the system notification and you will be able to find your downloaded photos in the Picture/ Twitter folder on your phone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Honor, Twitter for Android
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of ... More
Microsoft Edge Gets NewsGuard Integration on Mobile to Curb Fake News
Huawei Clarifies It Is Not Auto-Deleting Twitter Images From Smartphones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Carnival
TRENDING
  1. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  2. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  3. Microsoft Introduces 7 New Windows 10 Laptops, Classroom Pen for Schools
  4. Moto G7 Family’s Full Specifications Leaked, Spotted in Photos and Renders
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
  6. Vivo Y89 With 6.26-Inch Display, Snapdragon 626 SoC Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  8. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  9. Xiaomi Foldable Smartphone Prototype Shown Off by Company President
  10. Top Free Android VPN Apps are Leaking Your Data, Study Finds
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.