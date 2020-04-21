Technology News
loading

Huawei Caught Using DSLR Images to Promote Its Smartphone Photo Contest

The photos were noticed by a user who won an iPhone photography award.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 April 2020 12:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Caught Using DSLR Images to Promote Its Smartphone Photo Contest

Huawei made such mistakes in the past as well

Highlights
  • Huawei posted a collage video that included the DSLR images
  • The company has apologised for the “error”
  • Huawei has also updated the video to show the changes

Huawei has been caught misleading the public by falsely showing a couple of images taken from DSLR camera as the photos captured using one of its phones. The fake images were a part of a video collage that was posted on Weibo to call in fans for an ongoing photography contest. This is notably not the first time when the Chinese company has been spotted promoting the camera of one of its flagship phones using an image taken by a DSLR camera. It, in fact, has a unfortunate past record of using fake images to highlight photography prowess of its phones.

The contest called “2020 Next-Image Awards” was being promoted on Weibo by Huawei through the video collage. The company originally claimed that all the images in the video were taken using a Huawei phone. However, it was later pointed out by a user on Weibo that two of them were captured using a DSLR camera — also available on photo-sharing site 500px.

The user, who notably won the second place in the 2018 iPhone Photography Awards, noticed that the fake photos were actually taken through a Nikon D850 — not a Huawei phone that was initially claimed by the company.

Ultimately, Huawei had to acknowledge the misleading move and post an apology on Weibo that says the photo was “wrongly marked” due to “an oversight by the editor.” The company has since also updated the collage video, as reported by South China Morning Post.

If we look at some historical records, Huawei had been caught making such false claims in the past as well. The company was spotted using a DSLR camera to fake selfies captured using the Nova 3 phone. Similarly, it was found to have used some DSLR images to tease the camera capabilities of the Huawei P30 series. Samsung was also caught using a DSLR image as a false shot of a Galaxy A8 back in 2018.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, DSLR
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Announces Blood Pressure Monitoring App for Galaxy Watch Active 2
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Huawei Caught Using DSLR Images to Promote Its Smartphone Photo Contest
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  2. Zoom Moves From Work Tool to Global Video Hangout
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
  4. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  5. Xiaomi to Launch MIUI 12, Mi 10 Lite China Variant on April 27
  6. Amazon Prime Video Sets Release Dates for Bhoot, Little Women
  7. Oppo A52 Comes With Quad Rear Cameras and 6.5-Inch Display
  8. 5 Alternative Apps to Zoom App
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, Bullets Z Wireless Price in India Revealed
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Fundraisers Introduced in India Amid COVID-19 Crisis
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
  3. Huawei Caught Using DSLR Images to Promote Its Smartphone Photo Contest
  4. Samsung Announces Blood Pressure Monitoring App for Galaxy Watch Active 2
  5. Google Updates Chrome After Spotting 'Critical' Security Vulnerability
  6. Government Launches App Challenge to Develop Zoom Alternative Amid Security Concerns
  7. Xiaomi Mi Display 1A Monitor With 23.8-Inch Full-HD Screen, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  8. Facebook-Powered Virus 'Heat Map' Unveiled
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Releasing on April 24 With Miramar 2.0, Safety Scramble Mode, and More
  10. MIUI 12, Mi 10 Lite 5G China Variant to Launch on April 27: What We Know So Far
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com