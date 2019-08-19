Technology News
loading

Huawei Smartphone With Model Number AMN-AL10 Listed on TENAA, Key Specifications Revealed

Huawei model spotted on TENAA is likely to be an entry-level smartphone.

By | Updated: 19 August 2019 18:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Smartphone With Model Number AMN-AL10 Listed on TENAA, Key Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: TENAA

Huawei AMN-AL10 TENAA listing doesn't list the official name of the phone

Highlights
  • Unannounced Huawei smartphone listed on TENAA
  • It carries the model number AMN-AL10
  • The device looks to be an entry-level smartphone

An unannounced Huawei smartphone with model number AMN-AL10 has been listed on Chinese regulator TENAA's website. The listing reveals some key specifications of the handset that points towards it being an entry-level smartphone. The marketing name of the handset hasn't been revealed in the listing, however, considering this is an entry-level device, the smartphone could launch as a part of the company's entry-level smartphone range — Y series or Enjoy series. But, this is mere speculation at this stage, and this device might turn out to be a part of another series altogether.

Huawei AMN-AL10 specifications (expected)

According to the TENAA listing, this upcoming Huawei smartphone with model number AMN-AL10 will be powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor. The smartphone will sport a 5.71-inch TFT display with an HD+ resolution (720x1520pixels). There will be a choice between two variants — one with 2GB RAM and 32GB of in-built storage, and another with 3GB RAM and 64GB of in-built storage. The storage will be further expandable via a microSD card to up to 512GB. Other specifications include Android 9.0 Pie and a 2,920mAh battery under the hood.

In terms of cameras, the images of the smartphone show a 13-megapixel single shooter at the back. While the front camera resides in a waterdrop-style notch. There's no sign of a fingerprint scanner at the back, and because this will be an entry-level device, we can't expect an in-display solution as well. But it should most likely come with face-unlock for secure authentication. Lastly, the smartphone will be offered in Black, Brown and Green colour options.

As the smartphone has been listed on TENAA, we can expect Huawei to announce details about this smartphone soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei AMN-AL10, Huawei AMN-AL10 Specifications
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Vodafone Idea Join Hands With Starz to Bring Lionsgate Play Content to India
Huawei Smartphone With Model Number AMN-AL10 Listed on TENAA, Key Specifications Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Better Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  3. Chinese Scientists Are at the Forefront of the Quantum Revolution
  4. Nokia 7.2 May Feature a Circular Camera Design, Slim Body
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pre-Order Deals Now Include Discounted Galaxy Buds
  6. Sacred Games Season 2: The Biggest Talking Points and Season 3 Concerns
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Ikea India Kicks Off Online Deliveries in Mumbai
  9. Realme 5 Pro Specifications Tipped by Benchmark Ahead of Launch Next Week
  10. Vivo S1, Vivo Z1 Pro Show Signs That Vivo’s Evolving?
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Smartphone With Model Number AMN-AL10 Listed on TENAA, Key Specifications Revealed
  2. Chandrayaan-2 to Be Inserted Into Lunar Orbit Tomorrow: ISRO
  3. Vodafone Idea Join Hands With Starz to Bring Lionsgate Play Content to India
  4. Redmi 8A Leaked Live Images Show Dual Rear Cameras, Reveal Snapdragon 439 and 5,000mAh Battery
  5. Apple Watch Series 5 May Come in Ceramic, Titanium Versions This Year
  6. Google Stops Sharing Some Android Phone Data With Telecom Operators Over Privacy Fears
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving a Software Update Ahead of Release: Report
  8. Vivo V1930A/T Surfaces on TENAA With Full Specifications in Tow, May Launch Soon
  9. Huawei Mate X TENAA Listing Updated With Images, Reveals Minor Design Change
  10. Google Maps Helps Reunite Father With Daughter After 4 Months
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.