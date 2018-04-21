Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Developing AI-Based Virtual Assistant Capable of Emotional Interactions

 
, 21 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Developing AI-Based Virtual Assistant Capable of Emotional Interactions

Highlights

  • Huawei's voice assistant is inspired by Scarlett Johansson's movie 'Her'
  • The company wants to give the assistant high IQ and EQ
  • Humans will interact with AI in an emotional mode, claims Huawei

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is developing a new AI-powered voice assistant that will have more awareness of human emotions. Other virtual assistants such as the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Siri primarily serve to inform and take instructions from the user. Meanwhile, Huawei, which already has an assistant for Chinese customers, is now working on new software that will provide emotional interactions.

As per a CNBC report citing a company executive, Huawei is planning to change how users talk to virtual assistants by making the conversations more interactive. At Huawei's annual global analyst summit in China, Felix Zhang, the company's Vice President of Software Engineering, in an interview with CNBC said, "We want to provide emotional interactions. We think that, in the future, all our end users wish [that] they can interact with the system in the emotional mode. This is the direction we see in the long run."

Huawei's upcoming AI assistant will try to keep a conversation going for as long as possible so that a user does not feel alone, said James Lu, director of AI product management at Huawei's consumer business group. He added, "the first step is [to] give your assistant a high IQ," following which, the programming should give it a high EQ (emotional quotient).

Interestingly, Huawei executives were quoted to say sci-fi film 'Her' was an inspiration. In the movie, the lead actor falls in love with an artificial voice assistant, which learns to adapt to his emotional requirements. Zhang added, "Samantha is a dream for all the engineers. Like in the movie, you can even get rid of your girlfriend. This is quite emotional service providing."

Zhang predicts that smartphone users will soon not be required to touch their handsets to use them, as most of the task will be completed using voice commands. As per the report, Huawei had launched a voice assistant in China five years ago. The company claims that 110 million people in China, use it daily.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Voice Assistant, Virtual Assistant, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Huawei Mobiles, Mobiles, Android
US DOJ Looks Into How AT&T, Verizon Handle Defecting Customers
Huawei Developing AI-Based Virtual Assistant Capable of Emotional Interactions
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 India Launch 'Soon', Amazon.in Registrations to Go Live Tonight
  2. Mi 6X (Mi A2) Selfie Teaser Shows Upcoming Xiaomi Phone's Portrait Mode
  3. Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Honor 7X vs Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime
  4. Airtel in Talks With Netflix to Offer Subscription Free to Users: Report
  5. iPhone SE 2 May Arrive Next Month Without Earphone Jack
  6. God of War Story and Ending Explained - What Happened
  7. Moto G6 Series Will Get Only One Major Android Update: Report
  8. Honor MagicBook With MacBook-Like Design, 12-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. Vivo V9 Youth With 6.3-Inch FullView Display Launched in India
  10. Moto E5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Nokia 5 vs Redmi Y1
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.