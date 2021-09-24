Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei 2021 Smartphone Revenue to Drop by at Least $30 Billion–$40 Billion: Rotating Chairman Eric Xu

Huawei 2021 Smartphone Revenue to Drop by at Least $30 Billion–$40 Billion: Rotating Chairman Eric Xu

Huawei has been looking for new areas for growth such as 5G and AI-based infrastructure upgrades to airports and mines.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 24 September 2021 15:50 IST
Huawei 2021 Smartphone Revenue to Drop by at Least $30 Billion–$40 Billion: Rotating Chairman Eric Xu

Huawei launched its Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro smartphones on September 24

Highlights
  • Former US president Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist
  • Huawei's supply chain challenges will take a long time
  • The new Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro come with 120Hz OLED displays

China's Huawei will see revenue from its smartphone business drop by at least $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,21,140 crores -40 billion (roughly Rs. 2,94,860 crores) this year as the company continues to grapple with US restrictions on its supply chain, its rotating chairman Eric Xu said.

While the firm has been "getting used to US sanctions" imposed on it since 2019, its new 5G related business areas cannot offset the losses from the handset business, Xu said at a press conference in Beijing on Friday.

Former US president Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist in 2019 and barred it from accessing critical US-origin technology, impeding its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

Xu said his "biggest hope" for the company is that it will still exist in five to ten years.

While China's efforts to develop its semiconductor industry have shown "quite encouraging results", addressing Huawei's supply chain challenges will take a long time, he said.

The company has been looking for new areas for growth such as 5G and AI-based infrastructure upgrades to airports and mines. China will be a world leader in applying 5G technology in the next few years, Xu said.

Huawei launched its Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro smartphones on September 24. Both new mid-range phones carry quad rear cameras and come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

The new Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro also come with 120Hz OLED displays that offer up to 300Hz touch sampling rate. Huawei Nova 9 Pro carries dual selfie cameras and 100W fast charging. Huawei Nova 9 on the other hand has a single selfie camera and 66W charging. The Huawei Nova 9 Pro also features a larger display over the one available on the Nova 9.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei
Google Calls India Watchdog 'Habitual Offender' in Court Tussle Over Probe Leak

Related Stories

Huawei 2021 Smartphone Revenue to Drop by at Least $30 Billion–$40 Billion: Rotating Chairman Eric Xu
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 4
  2. Dogecoin Knock-Off Nano Dogecoin Gains 5,000 Percent in 24 Hours
  3. Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i Smartphones Launched in India: All Details
  4. Oppo F19s Set to Launch in India on September 27
  5. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  7. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All You Need to Know
  8. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G to Launch in India on September 29: All Details
  9. China, Russia are some of the countries that banned cryptocurrency
  10. Redmi 9 Activ Launched in India, Sale Starting Tomorrow
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Appointed Officers in Compliance With New IT Rules, Centre Tells Delhi High Court
  2. Moto G Pure, Moto E40 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped
  3. Huawei 2021 Smartphone Revenue to Drop by at Least $30 Billion–$40 Billion: Rotating Chairman Eric Xu
  4. Google Calls India Watchdog 'Habitual Offender' in Court Tussle Over Probe Leak
  5. Elon Musk Says 'Super Important for Doge Fees to Drop' in Response to AMC Accepting Dogecoin
  6. Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85Z9J 85-Inch 8K LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 12,99,990
  7. Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro With ANC Feature to Launch on September 27 Alongside Civi Smartphone
  8. Redmi 9 Activ With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch With Dolby Audio Launched in India at Rs. 14,999
  10. Snoop Dogg Reveals He Is an NFT Whale With Collectibles Worth Over $17 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com