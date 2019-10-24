Huawei Ships 200 Million Smartphones in Record Time This Year

Riding on the back of cutting-edge technology and design, Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) on Wednesday announced it has shipped 200 million smartphones in 2019 (handsets shipped till date) globally, in a record time despite the US trade ban. The Chinese technology giant shipped these 64 days earlier than the shipment milestone in 2018.

"India is an important and strategic market for Huawei and we continue to receive overwhelming response from our customers across all our product categories. In fact, many of our premium devices are specifically crafted to cater to Indian consumers' need, wants and aspirations," Tornado Pan, Country Manager, Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, said in a statement.

“Our latest offerings in the smartphone segment, the Huawei Y9 Prime was an Amazon India best seller and the Huawei P30 Pro continues to be a popular smartphone in India which has garnered admiration from every quarter, for it cutting edge technology, design and stunning photography capabilities.”

According to the smartphone maker, the newly Huawei Mate 30 Series, which has the flagship Kirin 990 5G system on chip (SoC) and DxOMark winning quad camera system, has received critical acclaim.

The year 2019 also saw the launch of a number of stand-out devices including the Huawei P30 Series.

Huawei has also announced the 'Commemorative Edition' of Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G that is a limited edition version and will come with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage.

The device will be available in Forest Green and Orange with vegan leather on Huawei Vmall starting from November 1 in the Chinese market.