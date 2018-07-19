NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Says Shipped 100 Million Smartphones in 2018 Already, Aims to Cross 200 Million

 
, 19 July 2018
Huawei Says Shipped 100 Million Smartphones in 2018 Already, Aims to Cross 200 Million

Highlights

  • This has been the fastest 100 million milestone achieved by Huawei
  • 3 million Honor 10 units were sold in less than 3 months
  • Huawei launched the Nova 3i in China recently

At its Nova 3i launch in China, Huawei announced that it has already achieved its milestone of shipping 100 million units by July 18, including the Honor brand. The company has managed to sell 100 million devices in 2018 already, a feat that took an entire year to achieve in 2015. The company's mobile chief Richard Yu Chengdong hopes that the company can achieve 200 million smartphone shipments by the end of this year, effectively bringing it very close to overtaking Apple. Apple managed to reportedly ship 215.8 million iPhones in 2017.

Yu took the opportunity at the Nova 3i event to announce that Huawei has already shipped 100 million smartphones in 2018. This milestone was achieved in record time, reports local media South China Morning Post. In 2015, Huawei managed to sell 100 million units on December 22, in 2016 it managed it on October 14, and in 2017 it managed it on September 12. In 2018, it has already achieved the milestone by July 18, and still has half a year to get to the 200 million shipments target. At the same event, Yu was quoted to say shipments have grown 51 times compared to seven years ago.

Yu notes that this achievement has been possible because of good sales and more priority to customer satisfaction. Most of these numbers are because of the company's strong presence in India, the report notes citing and IHS Markit analyst, and good performance of its flagship device Honor 10. The company recently announced that the Honor 10 had crossed the 3 million mark in terms of sales globally in less than 3 months of launch.

At the event, as mentioned, Huawei also launched the Nova 3i, alongside a new 360-degree camera. Key highlights of the Huawei Nova 3i include the new Kirin 710 SoC, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a display notch, and a 3340mAh battery.

