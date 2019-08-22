Technology News
HTC Wildfire X to Go on Sale in India Today: Check Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

HTC Wildfire X has a Rs. 1,000 discount on prepaid purchases for a limited period.

By | Updated: 22 August 2019 07:00 IST
HTC Wildfire X to Go on Sale in India Today: Check Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

HTC Wildfire X price in India starts at Rs. 10,999, though there is a limited period discount

Highlights
  • HTC Wildfire X is made by an HTC brand licensee
  • The smartphone has been launched in two variants in India
  • HTC Wildfire X will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart

HTC Wildfire X will go on sale for the first time in India today. The smartphone has been launched by InOne Smart Technology, which has licensed the HTC brand for it. Highlights include Android 9 Pie, a triple rear camera setup, a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS display, 6-months accidental damage protection, up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, and a 'Mybuddy' safety feature. Read on for details such as the HTC Wildfire X price in India, sale timings, offers, and specifications.

HTC Wildfire X price in India, sale timings, sale offers

The HTC Wildfire X price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, while its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of at Rs. 13,999. For a limited period, there is a Rs. 1,000 discount on prepaid orders.

The HTC Wildfire X will be available in a Sapphire Blue colour option and will go on sale through Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) IST on Thursday, August 22.

Launch offers on the HTC Wildfire X includes coupons worth Rs. 3,750 for Vodafone and Idea customers along with an additional 500MB data per day for 18 months. The operator will provide a total of 50 coupons worth Rs. 75 each that will be available upon recharging with Rs. 255 through the MyVodafone or MyIdea app.

As we mentioned, the smartphone is not manufactured or marketed by HTC, which downsized its operations in the Indian market back in July last year, and this launch instead represents brand licensee InOne Smart Technology's first HTC branded phone in the country. As you'd probably remember, HTC sold its smartphone design division to Google, a deal that was completed earlier this year.

HTC Wildfire X specifications, features

The HTC Wildfire X sports a 3D OPVD mirror finish and flaunts Hyper Optical patterns at the back. There is also the Mybuddy feature that is claimed to allow users to pull out the device from the shell to trigger a loud alarm, send live location information, and record and transmit audio/ video of the surroundings in real time.

On the specifications front, the dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Wildfire X runs Android 9 Pie and features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) HD+ IPS display with the waterdrop-style notch and 88.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

The HTC Wildfire X has the triple rear camera that consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with 1.25-micron pixel size, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor. The rear camera supports 8x hybrid zoom and is paired with a dual-tone LED flash.

For selfies, the HTC Wildfire X houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front along with a wide-angle, 86-degree lens.

The HTC Wildfire X has 32GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
HTC Wildfire X

HTC Wildfire X

Display6.22-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
2019 BMW 3 Series With Virtual Assistant, Wireless Car Play, and More Launched in India
