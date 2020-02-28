Technology News

HTC Wildfire R70 With Triple Rear Cameras, Helio P23 SoC Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch

HTC Wildfire R70 will come in a single variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 February 2020 16:59 IST
HTC Wildfire R70 comes in Aurora Blue and Night Black

Highlights
  • HTC Wildfire R70 listed on Indian website
  • It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 processor
  • The pricing for HTC Wildfire R70 hasn’t been revealed

HTC Wildfire R70, a new smartphone from the Taiwanese company, has been listed on its India website ahead of an official announcement. It is the first new smartphone from the company in 2020. The HTC Wildfire R70 boasts of a triple camera setup on the back, octa-core processor, and 4,000mAh battery. It has relatively thicker bezels, especially on the top and bottom, and the selfie shooter is housed in a notch up front. As per the website, there is only one model of the phone currently listed and it comes in two colour options, Aurora Blue and Night Black.

HTC Wildfire R70 does not have a price attached to it right now and the company is yet to reveal when it plans to officially unveil the phone. As mentioned, the phone is currently listed on the company's India website.

The previous HTC Wildfire phone, the HTC Wildfire X, is also a budget friendly device that comes in two models, a 3GB + 32GB and a 4GB + 128GB. The former was launched last year at Rs. 10,999 and the latter was launched at Rs. 13,999.

HTC Wildfire R70 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Wildfire R70 comes with Android 9.0 and Sense UI on top. It has a 6.53-inch HD+ display (720x1,560 pixels) with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6763 processor (Helio P23), paired with 2GB of RAM. The HTC Wildfire R70 also packs 32GB onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Talking about the imaging capabilities, HTC Wildfire R20 packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel main shooter with f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel super macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie shooter has an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus.

For connectivity, the HTC Wildfire R70 comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm stereo audio jack, and MicroUSB port. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back as well.

The Wildfire R70 packs 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. HTC claims this will last for two days depending on usage.

The dimensions of the phone are 163.2x77.8x8.9mm and it weighs 186g. There is an ambient light sensor and a proximity sensor as well onboard.

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P23 (MT6763)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
HTC, HTC Wildfire R70, HTC Wildfire R70 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
