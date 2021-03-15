Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • HTC Wildfire E3 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

HTC Wildfire E3 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

HTC Wildfire E3 packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 March 2021 13:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
HTC Wildfire E3 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

HTC Wildfire E3 has a notch for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • HTC Wildfire E3 comes in two configurations
  • The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery
  • HTC Wildfire E3 comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back

HTC Wildfire E3 has launched in Russia as a budget friendly smartphone, and a successor to the Wildfire E2 that launched in August last year. The new Wildfire E3 has a quad rear camera setup and a notch design for the selfie shooter. It has slim bezels on the sides with relatively thick chin and forehead. The phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery and is offered in two RAM and storage configurations. The HTC Wildfire E3 comes in two colour options.

HTC Wildfire E3 price

The Wildfire E3 by HTC is offered in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB configurations with black and blue colour options. Pricing for the phone is currently unavailable on the website but a report by Gizmochina says it is priced at EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 13,000). This is presumably the pricing for the base variant.

As of now, HTC has not made any announcement about the international availability for the HTC Wildfire E3.

HTC Wildfire E3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Wildfire E3 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) IPS display that has a claimed 88 percent screen-to-body-ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) and comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via micro-SD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of optics, the HTC Wildfire E3 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. On the front, you get a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the HTC Wildfire E3 include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. In terms of sensors, the phone comes with ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, and a fingerprint sensor on the back. HTC has equipped the Wildfire E3 with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Lastly, in terms of dimensions, the phone measures 165.7x76.57x9.0mm and weighs 186 grams.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

HTC Wildfire E3

HTC Wildfire E3

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HTC Wildfire E3, HTC Wildfire E3 price, HTC Wildfire E3 specifications, HTC
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
How OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G Is Perfect for Power Users
HTC Wildfire E3 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Find Your Lost Android Smartphone and Erase Data Remotely
  2. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  3. HTC Wildfire E3 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched
  4. OnePlus 9 Pro Camera Performance Teased, No DxOMark Score This Time
  5. India Said to Propose Cryptocurrency Ban, Penalising Miners, Traders
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Spotted on 3C and MIIT Sites; 65W Charging Tipped
  7. Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  8. Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut
  9. Realme 8 Series to Launch in India on March 24, CEO Teases
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Pre-Orders Live on Flipkart Ahead of March 24 India Launch
  2. HTC Wildfire E3 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Camera Performance Teased, No DxOMark Score This Time; Renders, Colour Options Leaked Once Again
  4. Amazon, Flipkart, Other E-Commerce Operators Must Treat All Sellers Equally, Says Draft India Policy
  5. Realme 8 Series Teased to Launch in India on March 24, Pro Variant to Sport 108-Megapixel Camera
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Final Trailer Sets Up Zack Snyder’s Four-Hour Epic
  7. India Said to Propose Cryptocurrency Ban, Penalising Miners, Traders
  8. How to Find Your Lost Android Smartphone and Erase Data Remotely
  9. Bitcoin Crosses $60,000 for First Time
  10. Asus ZenFone 8 Series Specifications Surface Online, Snapdragon 888 Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com