HTC Wildfire E2 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale Ahead of Official Launch

HTC Wildfire E2 price is said to be set at RUB 8,760 (roughly Rs. 8,900).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 August 2020 18:52 IST
HTC Wildfire E2 comes with a 6.21-inch HD+ IPS display

Highlights
  • HTC Wildfire E2 has been listed in Russia in two distinct colour options
  • The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
  • HTC Wildfire E2 comes in Black and Blue colour options

HTC Wildfire E2, a new smartphone by the Taiwanese company, has been put on sale on sale ahead of its official announcement. An online retailer in Russia is selling the new HTC phone in 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. The HTC Wildfire E2 comes with a waterdrop-style notch and features dual rear cameras. It also has two distinct colour options. Other key highlights of the smartphone include a 19.5:9 display, rear-mounted fingerprint, and a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. All these details make the HTC Wildfire E2 a new entry-level option.

HTC Wildfire E2 price

HTC Wildfire E2 price has been set at RUB 8,760 (roughly Rs. 8,900) for the single 4GB + 64GB storage variant, according to a report by Russian site Helpix. The phone has been listed on online store Citilink.ru in Black and Blue colour options. However, there are no details whether it would be available in global markets anytime in the coming future.

HTC Wildfire E2 specifications

As per the online listing, the dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Wildfire E2 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.21-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 271ppi of pixel density. The phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762D) SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. There is also 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). For photos and videos, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options on the HTC Wildfire E2 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for easily unlocking the screen.

The HTC Wildfire E2 packs a 4,000mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to six hours of video playback on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 158.4x75.9x8.95mm and weighs 173.5 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

HTC Wildfire E2

HTC Wildfire E2

Display 6.21-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762D)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
