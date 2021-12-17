HTC Wildfire E2 Plus was launched on Thursday, December 16. The budget-oriented smartphone has been launched in Russia as of now and there is no information if it will reach other markets as well. The HTC smartphone is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T610 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. HTC Wildfire E2 Plus features a quad rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 4,600mAh battery and there is no mention of fast charging support.

HTC Wildfire E2 Plus price, availability

The new HTC Wildfire E2 Plus is priced at RUB 12,990 (roughly Rs. 13,400) for its sole 4GB + 64GB storage model. The phone is available in a single Black colour option. It is available to purchase in Russia via the e-commerce platform Citilink. HTC is offering the smartphone with a 12-month warranty.

HTC Wildfire E3 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Wildfire E2 Plus runs Android 11 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) multi-touch display with 263ppi pixel density with 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the HTC smartphone is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T610 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It gets 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

For optics, it gets a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, accompanied by a 5-megapixel and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, HTC Wildfire E2 Plus gets an 8-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors onboard HTC Wildfire E2 Plus include rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, gravity sensor, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. HTC Wildfire E2 Plus is backed by a 4,600mAh battery but there is no mention of fast charging support. It measures 174.2x98.6x9.3mm and weighs 210 grams.