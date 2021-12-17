Technology News

HTC Wildfire E2 Plus With Unisoc Tiger T610 SoC, 4,600mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

HTC Wildfire E2 Plus price is set at RUB 12,990 (roughly Rs. 13,400).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 December 2021 10:57 IST
HTC Wildfire E2 Plus With Unisoc Tiger T610 SoC, 4,600mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HTC

HTC Wildfire E2 Plus sports a 6.82-inch HD+ display with multitouch and 263ppi pixel density

Highlights
  • HTC Wildfire E2 Plus packs a 4,600mAh battery
  • It sports a quad rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor
  • HTC Wildfire E2 Plus' availability in other regions is currently unknown

HTC Wildfire E2 Plus was launched on Thursday, December 16. The budget-oriented smartphone has been launched in Russia as of now and there is no information if it will reach other markets as well. The HTC smartphone is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T610 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. HTC Wildfire E2 Plus features a quad rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 4,600mAh battery and there is no mention of fast charging support.

HTC Wildfire E2 Plus price, availability

The new HTC Wildfire E2 Plus is priced at RUB 12,990 (roughly Rs. 13,400) for its sole 4GB + 64GB storage model. The phone is available in a single Black colour option. It is available to purchase in Russia via the e-commerce platform Citilink. HTC is offering the smartphone with a 12-month warranty.

HTC Wildfire E3 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Wildfire E2 Plus runs Android 11 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) multi-touch display with 263ppi pixel density with 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the HTC smartphone is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T610 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It gets 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

For optics, it gets a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, accompanied by a 5-megapixel and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, HTC Wildfire E2 Plus gets an 8-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors onboard HTC Wildfire E2 Plus include rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, gravity sensor, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. HTC Wildfire E2 Plus is backed by a 4,600mAh battery but there is no mention of fast charging support. It measures 174.2x98.6x9.3mm and weighs 210 grams.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
HTC Wildfire E2 Plus

HTC Wildfire E2 Plus

Display 6.82-inch
Processor Unisoc T610
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1,640 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HTC, HTC Wildfire E2 Plus, HTC Wildfire E2 Plus Price, HTC Wildfire E2 Plus Specifications, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
