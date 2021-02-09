Technology News
HTC Wildfire E lite With Helio A20 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

HTC Wildfire E lite runs on Android 10 (Go Edition).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 February 2021 13:08 IST
HTC Wildfire E lite has a fingerprint scanner at the back

Highlights
  • HTC Wildfire E lite features an 8-megapixel primary rear camera
  • The phone is priced at RUB 7,790 (roughly Rs. 7,600) in Russia
  • HTC Wildfire E lite comes with 16GB internal storage that is expandable

HTC Wildfire E lite has launched as the latest smartphone offering by the Taiwanese company. The budget phone with modest specifications has arrived in South Africa and Russia. It has significant bezels on the top and the bottom of the display and has a matte back panel finish. HTC Wildfire E lite features a rear fingerprint sensor at the back and its dual cameras are placed in a horizontal capsule-shaped module on the top left corner.

HTC Wildfire E lite price, sale

The HTC Wildfire E lite is priced at ZAR 1,549 (roughly Rs. 7,600) in South Africa, and RUB 7,790 (roughly Rs. 7,600) in Russia. It comes in a single 2GB RAM + 16GB storage model and is available in a single Black colour option. Consumers in South Africa can buy it online from CaCellular, whereas consumers in Russia can register their interest on Citilink.

HTC Wildfire E lite specifications

The HTC Wildfire E lite runs on Android 10 Go Edition and features a dual-SIM slot. It has a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) display and is powered by the 1.8GHz MediaTek Helio A20 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 16GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card.

The dual rear camera setup on the HTC Wildfire E lite includes an 8-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a second 0.3-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.8 aperture. Camera features include Auto HDR, Panorama, full-HD 1080p video recording, and more. Up front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture, fixed focus, and full-HD 720p video recording.

The HTC Wildfire E lite packs a 3,000mAh battery with 5V/ 1A charging. Connectivity options comprise Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, a Micro-USB port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. The HTC Wildfire E lite measures 147.86x71.4x8.9mm and weighs 160 grams.

