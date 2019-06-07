HTC's smartphone division has been struggling as of late, with the company shifting its focus to the VR market. It has been a while since the Taiwanese-based company brought a new smartphone to the market, with the last new launch being the budget-oriented HTC Desire 12s back in December 2018. Now, the once mighty company seems to be gearing up for a comeback with HTC Taiwan's Facebook page sharing a teaser for a new smartphone launch. Separately, a report claims the launch event will see the unveiling of the HTC U19e.

The teaser image points to a launch event in Taiwan on June 11. While the company has not revealed any further details, a new mid-range HTC smartphone with the model number 2Q7A100 was spotted on Geekbench recently. According to the listing, the smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, and has 6GB of RAM.

A reported AntuTu listing corroborated these specifications, and revealed additional information such as 128GB storage and a 1080x2160 pixels display (18:9 aspect ratio). According to a report by PhoneRadar, the smartphone is set to be sold and marketed as the HTC U19e. Furthermore, the report claims it will have a 6-inch display and be made available in Purple and Green colour variants.

Back in December 2018, HTC Taiwan's president Darren Chen had stated plans to reboot the company's smartphone business in 2019 by focusing on mid-range and high-end devices. Earlier this year, HTC had announced plans to announce the successor to the Exodus 1 blockchain smartphone, the Exodus 1s, in late 2019. The Exodus 1 was launched in October 2018 and featured a a 6-inch display, the Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB of RAM, a dual camera setup at the back, and an 18:9 display.