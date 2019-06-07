Technology News

HTC U19e Mid-Range Smartphone Expected at June 11 Launch Event

HTC is yet to launch a new smartphone in 2019.

By | Updated: 7 June 2019 13:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
HTC U19e Mid-Range Smartphone Expected at June 11 Launch Event

The teaser was shared on HTC Taiwan's Facebook page

Highlights
  • HTC is set to hold an event in Taiwan on June 11
  • A new mid-range smartphone with Snapdragon 710 is expected
  • Reports claim the device will be called the HTC U11e

HTC's smartphone division has been struggling as of late, with the company shifting its focus to the VR market. It has been a while since the Taiwanese-based company brought a new smartphone to the market, with the last new launch being the budget-oriented HTC Desire 12s back in December 2018. Now, the once mighty company seems to be gearing up for a comeback with HTC Taiwan's Facebook page sharing a teaser for a new smartphone launch. Separately, a report claims the launch event will see the unveiling of the HTC U19e.

The teaser image points to a launch event in Taiwan on June 11. While the company has not revealed any further details, a new mid-range HTC smartphone with the model number 2Q7A100 was spotted on Geekbench recently. According to the listing, the smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, and has 6GB of RAM.

A reported AntuTu listing corroborated these specifications, and revealed additional information such as 128GB storage and a 1080x2160 pixels display (18:9 aspect ratio). According to a report by PhoneRadar, the smartphone is set to be sold and marketed as the HTC U19e. Furthermore, the report claims it will have a 6-inch display and be made available in Purple and Green colour variants.

Back in December 2018, HTC Taiwan's president Darren Chen had stated plans to reboot the company's smartphone business in 2019 by focusing on mid-range and high-end devices. Earlier this year, HTC had announced plans to announce the successor to the Exodus 1 blockchain smartphone, the Exodus 1s, in late 2019. The Exodus 1 was launched in October 2018 and featured a a 6-inch display, the Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB of RAM, a dual camera setup at the back, and an 18:9 display.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HTC, Android, HTC U19e
Shobhit Varma Shobhit is always looking for ways to escape reality, be it through books, movies, music, or Formula 1. He cannot understand the world’s obsession with social media and is always on the hunt for new and exciting audio equipment. More
TripAdvisor Adds Safety Warnings to Listings Where Alleged Sexual Assaults Happened
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Says Robotic Hands Will Be Ready for Commercial Use in Next 10 Years
HTC U19e Mid-Range Smartphone Expected at June 11 Launch Event
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1 Price in India Temporarily Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999
  2. Realme C2 to Go on Sale in India Today Again via Flipkart, Realme.com
  3. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review
  4. Canon EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Review
  5. Mi 9T Said to Be Already on Sale in Philippines Ahead of Launch
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  7. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  8. Nokia 2.2 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Selfie Notch Launched in India
  9. Amazon’s Mind the Malhotras Makes Very Little Effort to Be Original
  10. Xiaomi Launches 'Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery' in Over 150 Cities
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.