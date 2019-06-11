HTC, the Taiwanese smartphone maker, has added two new smartphones to its portfolio after not launching a single phone in almost six months. The new HTC U19e and Desire 19+ are mid-range smartphones that will released in the company's home market Taiwan initially. While other smartphone makes have jumped to four and five camera setups, HTC Desire 19+ is the first triple rear camera setup phone for the company. There is no word on the international availability of the new smartphones right now.

HTC U19e, HTC Desire 19+ price

According to HTC, the HTC U19e carries a price tag of TWD 14,900 (roughly Rs. 33,000) and it will be offered in Extraordinary Purple and Modest Green colours. The purple variant of the phone includes partly transparent back, which seemingly offers a look at the internals of the phone. The visible internals are most likely fake like the transparent editions of Xiaomi phones. The U19e will go on sale this week.

On the other hand, the HTC Desire 19+ will retail starting at TWD 9,990 (roughly Rs. 22,100) for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone will sold at TWD 10,990 (roughly Rs. 24,300). The Desire 19+ will offered in two colour options – Star Indigo and Jasmine White. The phone will go on sale starting July.

HTC U19e specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC U19e runs on Android 9 Pie with HTC Sense on top. Unlike the ongoing smartphone design trend of including a notch, hole-punch, or pop-up selfie camera, the HTC U19e sports a more traditional look with bezels on both top and bottom. It features a 6-inch full-HD+ OLED screen (1080x2160 pixels) screen with Gorilla Glass, 18:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10 support. The smartphone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the new HTC phone houses a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 12-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 lens and a 20-megapixel shooter with an f/2.6 lens. There is a 24-megapixel selfie shooter on the front as well with a 2-megapixel sensor for iris-recognition unlock feature.

HTC U19e will be offered in two colour options

Among other specifications, the HTC U19e comes with 128GB of onboard storage with microSD card slot, rear fingerprint sensor, and 3,930mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support. Additionally, you will get HTC BoomSound dual speakers, 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C.

The phone measures 156.5x75.9x8mm and weighs 180 grams.

HTC Desire 19+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Desire 19+ runs on Android 9 Pie with HTC Sense on top. The phone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixel) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the Desire 19+ comes with a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/1.85 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a third 5-megapixel depth camera. There is a 16-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies.

In other specifications, the HTC Desire 19+ packs 3,850mAh battery and rear fingerprint sensor.