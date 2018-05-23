HTC U12+ has officially been launched as the successor to the last year's HTC U11+. The new smartphone comes with a squeezable build that reminds us of its predecessor. But HTC has this time interestingly replaced all the physical buttons, including the volume rocker and power button, with a set of pressure-sensitive buttons to deliver a futuristic feel. The new U series model also doesn't include a notch that has become a trend in the smartphone market since the arrival of the iPhone X in September 2017. Furthermore, the handset sports a Translucent Blue colour option that gives you a glimpse of what all is running behind the scenes. You can also choose from the Flame Red or Ceramic Black colour options - as per your preferences.

HTC U12+ price, availability details

The HTC U12+ price in the US is set at $799 (approximately Rs. 54,600) for the 64GB model, while its 128GB variant is priced at $849 (around Rs. 58,000). Its shipments are expected to begin sometime in the middle of June, with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon offering separate plans for customers using their network in the region. In the UK, 64GB variant has been priced at GBP 699 (roughly Rs. 63,900), and will go on sale from late June. Details about the price and availability of the HTC U12+ in India and markets other than the US haven't been revealed.

HTC U12+ features

What majorly distinguishes the HTC U12+ from the HTC U11 and U11+ is the availability of the new pressure-sensitive buttons that offer haptic feedback and work similar to the Touch ID button that Apple introduced on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus back in September 2016. These new buttons helped the company design the latest flagship with IP68 rating. Also, these give a sign of what we can presume in a future smartphone.

Despite being pressure-sensitive, the buttons on the HTC U12+ work just as traditional keys and the power button even work when the phone is switched off. This is unlike Apple's pressure-sensitive Touch ID button that doesn't work when the iPhone is powered off.

If pressure-sensitive buttons aren't of your interest, the HTC U12+ has an upgraded Edge Sense interface that works with squeeze, tap, and hold gestures. You can squeeze the edge of the handset to capture photos, launch voice assistants, or use the Edge Launcher. All this is similar to what was available on the previous HTC U handsets and the HTC-made Google Pixel 2 XL. However, for an even more advanced experience, the new HTC U model offers a one-handed mode once you double tap on its either side. The handset also lets you simply hold its edges to rotate the screen. HTC claims that Edge Sense 2 works in "almost any app" available in Google Play. This means you can use the edges to zoom in on a map or play and pause music. Besides, you can squeeze the smartphone to access Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

HTC U12+ specifications

The dual-SIM (optional) HTC U12+ runs Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense on top and features a 6-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) Super LCD 6 display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 537ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has dual camera setups on the front and back. The setup on the back has a 12-megapixel wide-angle HTC UltraPixel 4 sensor and an f/1.75 aperture lens and a 16-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture.

The dual rear camera setup also includes PDAF (phase detection autofocus), laser focus, and 2x optical zoom as well as 10x digital zoom. Further, the smartphone has OIS, HDR Boost 2, dual-LED flash, and AR sticker support. On the front, there are two 8-megapixel sensors with an f/2.0 aperture and wide-angle, and 84-degree lens.

The HTC U12+ has 64GB and 128GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card. On the connectivity front, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 3500mAh battery and measures 156.6x73.9x9.7mm.