Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • HTC U12+ With Pressure-Sensitive Buttons, Translucent Back Launched: Price, Specifications

HTC U12+ With Pressure-Sensitive Buttons, Translucent Back Launched: Price, Specifications

 
, 23 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
HTC U12+ With Pressure-Sensitive Buttons, Translucent Back Launched: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • HTC U12+ has been launched
  • The new HTC flagship has pressure-sensitive buttons
  • It comes with a starting price of $799

HTC U12+ has officially been launched as the successor to the last year's HTC U11+. The new smartphone comes with a squeezable build that reminds us of its predecessor. But HTC has this time interestingly replaced all the physical buttons, including the volume rocker and power button, with a set of pressure-sensitive buttons to deliver a futuristic feel. The new U series model also doesn't include a notch that has become a trend in the smartphone market since the arrival of the iPhone X in September 2017. Furthermore, the handset sports a Translucent Blue colour option that gives you a glimpse of what all is running behind the scenes. You can also choose from the Flame Red or Ceramic Black colour options - as per your preferences.

HTC U12+ price, availability details

The HTC U12+ price in the US is set at $799 (approximately Rs. 54,600) for the 64GB model, while its 128GB variant is priced at $849 (around Rs. 58,000). Its shipments are expected to begin sometime in the middle of June, with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon offering separate plans for customers using their network in the region. In the UK, 64GB variant has been priced at GBP 699 (roughly Rs. 63,900), and will go on sale from late June. Details about the price and availability of the HTC U12+ in India and markets other than the US haven't been revealed.

HTC U12+ features

What majorly distinguishes the HTC U12+ from the HTC U11 and U11+ is the availability of the new pressure-sensitive buttons that offer haptic feedback and work similar to the Touch ID button that Apple introduced on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus back in September 2016. These new buttons helped the company design the latest flagship with IP68 rating. Also, these give a sign of what we can presume in a future smartphone.

Despite being pressure-sensitive, the buttons on the HTC U12+ work just as traditional keys and the power button even work when the phone is switched off. This is unlike Apple's pressure-sensitive Touch ID button that doesn't work when the iPhone is powered off.htc u12 plus back HTC U12 Plus

If pressure-sensitive buttons aren't of your interest, the HTC U12+ has an upgraded Edge Sense interface that works with squeeze, tap, and hold gestures. You can squeeze the edge of the handset to capture photos, launch voice assistants, or use the Edge Launcher. All this is similar to what was available on the previous HTC U handsets and the HTC-made Google Pixel 2 XL. However, for an even more advanced experience, the new HTC U model offers a one-handed mode once you double tap on its either side. The handset also lets you simply hold its edges to rotate the screen. HTC claims that Edge Sense 2 works in "almost any app" available in Google Play. This means you can use the edges to zoom in on a map or play and pause music. Besides, you can squeeze the smartphone to access Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

HTC U12+ specifications

The dual-SIM (optional) HTC U12+ runs Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense on top and features a 6-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) Super LCD 6 display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 537ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has dual camera setups on the front and back. The setup on the back has a 12-megapixel wide-angle HTC UltraPixel 4 sensor and an f/1.75 aperture lens and a 16-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture.

The dual rear camera setup also includes PDAF (phase detection autofocus), laser focus, and 2x optical zoom as well as 10x digital zoom. Further, the smartphone has OIS, HDR Boost 2, dual-LED flash, and AR sticker support. On the front, there are two 8-megapixel sensors with an f/2.0 aperture and wide-angle, and 84-degree lens.

The HTC U12+ has 64GB and 128GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card. On the connectivity front, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 3500mAh battery and measures 156.6x73.9x9.7mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HTC
Moto Z3 Play With Moto Mods Support, Face Unlock, Dual Camera Setup Leaked
HTC U12+ With Pressure-Sensitive Buttons, Translucent Back Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

One Plus 6
TRENDING
  1. HTC U12+ Arrives With Pressure-Sensitive Buttons, Edge Sense 2
  2. Mi 8 Launch Date Is May 31, Xiaomi Confirms
  3. Honor 7A, Honor 7C With Dual Cameras Launched in India
  4. MIUI 10 to Launch Alongside Mi 8 on May 31 With 'Faster' Experience
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets an Android 8.1 Oreo MIUI Update
  6. Lenovo Z5 to Offer 45 Days of Standby Time, Company Teases
  7. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy A6, and Galaxy A6+ Go on Sale in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy J6 First Impressions
  9. Xiaomi Mi 8 Price, Specifications, Live Images Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Airtel Rs. 558 Pack Rivals Rs. 498 Jio Recharge With 246GB Data for 82 Days
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.