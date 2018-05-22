While the tech world was anticipating a bunch of leaks and rumours ahead of its launch on Wednesday, the anticipated HTC U12+ has been spotted in an official appearance. HTC has reportedly revealed almost everything about the upcoming flagship through a page on its website. This appears to be an accidental move by the Taiwanese company as it is already preparing the stage for the launch of the new model that is scheduled for May 23. The formal appearance is said to include renders as well as specifications and price details of the next HTC U series handset.

As spotted by WinFuture's Roland Quandt, the HTC U12+ surfaced on a testing subdomain on HTC's official website. While the link posted by Quandt through his Twitter account on Tuesday wasn't live at the time of filing this story, folks at The Verge were managed to jot down all the major details from the official source. It is thus confirmed that the new HTC flagship would come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage at a price of CNY 5,888 (approximately Rs. 62,800). This price is indeed close to what you can spend on an Apple iPhone 8 or Samsung Galaxy S9. Also, the listed price is higher than the price of the HTC U11+ that was launched in India in February at Rs. 56,990.

In addition to the higher price, the HTC U12+ is spotted to have the absence of a notch. However, the smartphone does have thin bezels and a large-enough display to match the trend of delivering screen aspect ratio of more than the traditional 16:9. The official appearance of the HTC U12+ also points to its availability in multiple colour options. Further, the handset seems to include a premium back design that has a room for a fingerprint sensor and a dual camera setup.

On the specifications front, HTC has confirmed that the U12+ will feature a 6-inch WQHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) Super LCD6 panel and a Snapdragon 845 SoC. It is also found to have IP68-certified build, BoomSound speakers, and a 3500mAh battery. These details are notably in line with what were leaked earlier this month. Moreover, it is expected that the handset will support both Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants and have always-on voice commands as well as features such as motion launch, quiet ring on pick up, and a pocket mode.

We need to wait until the official launch to get details about the global price and availability of the HTC U12+. Nevertheless, the latest revelation already confirms much about what HTC has for the smartphone market in 2018.