HTC U12+ Launch Expected in Taiwan in May: Report

HTC U12+ is reportedly all set to be the Taiwanese phone manufacturer's flagship offering for 2018. With a more streamlined approach planned for the future, HTC is seemingly looking to skip the U12 branding and instead launch the U12+, which is currently codenamed HTC Imagine internally. New reports from Taiwan suggest the HTC U12+ is closer to launch with an announcement expected in the country as early as next month.

A report by Taiwanese website ePrice citing sources says HTC will start selling the U12+ flagship smartphone in its home market towards May-end or early June. It says the company plans to launch Desire 12, Desire 12+ and the U12+ in Taiwan, and that it will be the U12+ that hits the market first among them. Do note, however, that the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ have already been announced globally. The report also claims that the U12+ will sport a large 6-inch display, possibly with a full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) resolution. Apart from that, the HTC U12+ might get 64GB/ 128GB inbuilt storage variants and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. As for pricing, the smartphone is said to be priced at TWD 24,990 (roughly Rs. 55,900).

In terms of specifications, the HTC U12+ has been previously rumoured to sport a 5.99-inch LCD display with a QHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. There is expected to be a 3420mAh battery under the hood. On the software front, the flagship might run HTC's Sense UI on top of Android Oreo out-of-the-box, with Edge Sense functionality. Other expected features include Face Unlock capabilities, IP68 water and dust resistance rating, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

A recent leak around case renders suggest the HTC U12+ will sport a horizontal dual camera setup, an LED flash, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and HTC branding on the back.

And as mentioned above, the HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ were launched late last month featuring 18:9 displays. Key features on the two mid-range smartphones include face unlock detection and a dual camera setup (latter only on Desire 12+).