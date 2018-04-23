Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

HTC U12+ Launch Expected in Taiwan in May: Report

 
, 23 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
HTC U12+ Launch Expected in Taiwan in May: Report

Highlights

  • The smartphone will be HTC's next flagship offering
  • The phone is expected to sport the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC
  • HTC U12+ might get IP68 rating, Face Unlock sensor

HTC U12+ is reportedly all set to be the Taiwanese phone manufacturer's flagship offering for 2018. With a more streamlined approach planned for the future, HTC is seemingly looking to skip the U12 branding and instead launch the U12+, which is currently codenamed HTC Imagine internally. New reports from Taiwan suggest the HTC U12+ is closer to launch with an announcement expected in the country as early as next month.

A report by Taiwanese website ePrice citing sources says HTC will start selling the U12+ flagship smartphone in its home market towards May-end or early June. It says the company plans to launch Desire 12, Desire 12+ and the U12+ in Taiwan, and that it will be the U12+ that hits the market first among them. Do note, however, that the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ have already been announced globally. The report also claims that the U12+ will sport a large 6-inch display, possibly with a full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) resolution. Apart from that, the HTC U12+ might get 64GB/ 128GB inbuilt storage variants and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. As for pricing, the smartphone is said to be priced at TWD 24,990 (roughly Rs. 55,900).

In terms of specifications, the HTC U12+ has been previously rumoured to sport a 5.99-inch LCD display with a QHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. There is expected to be a 3420mAh battery under the hood. On the software front, the flagship might run HTC's Sense UI on top of Android Oreo out-of-the-box, with Edge Sense functionality. Other expected features include Face Unlock capabilities, IP68 water and dust resistance rating, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

A recent leak around case renders suggest the HTC U12+ will sport a horizontal dual camera setup, an LED flash, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and HTC branding on the back.

And as mentioned above, the HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ were launched late last month featuring 18:9 displays. Key features on the two mid-range smartphones include face unlock detection and a dual camera setup (latter only on Desire 12+).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HTC U12 Plus, HTC U12 Plus specifications, HTC, Mobiles, Android
Britain Says Web Firms 'Turning Blind Eye' to Children, Threatens Regulation
Russia Adds Google IPs to Registry of Banned Sites
HTC U12+ Launch Expected in Taiwan in May: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 With 6-Inch 18:9 Display Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Leaked Retail Box Reveals Specifications, Features
  3. OnePlus 6 Ceramic Back Panel Teased Officially
  4. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro
  5. OnePlus 6 to Launch in India 'Soon', Amazon India Registration Page Live
  6. Airtel Rs. 49 Recharge Offers 3GB Data With 1 Day Validity to Beat Jio
  7. Amazon India to Double Down on Groceries, Foray Deeper Into Fresh Produce
  8. Moto G6 and E5 Launched, New WhatsApp Features, and More News This Week
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Vivo Y53i With 5-Inch qHD Display, 8MP Rear Camera Reportedly Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.