HTC U12+ Design Renders, Specifications Leaked, to Be Company's Next Flagship

 
, 16 March 2018
HTC U12+ Design Renders, Specifications Leaked, to Be Company's Next Flagship

Photo Credit: VentureBeat

Highlights

  • HTC U12+ is expected to launch in early May this year
  • The phone is said to sport a 5.99-inch QHD+ display
  • It is rumoured to come with second-gen HTC Edge Sense hardware

Taiwanese phone maker HTC recently announced that it would be reshaping its smartphone strategy in 2018, with a more streamlined approach. With a new set of design and specification leaks, it seems, the company is already implementing that. HTC is reportedly preparing to announce the HTC U12+, which has been codenamed HTC Imagine. Additionally, the HTC U12+ is reported to have come across issues in the manufacturing process. The launch has reportedly been delayed by a few weeks and the phone will probably be announced in early May instead of late April.

According to a report by famed tipster Evan Blass on VentureBeat, the next flagship from HTC will be called the U12+, expected to directly take on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S9+. In terms of design, the smartphone is rumoured to sport a 5.99-inch LCD display with an QHD+ resolution, and featuring a near-bezel-less design similar to the HTC U11 EYEs.

In terms of internal specifications, first reported by Twitter user LlabTooFeR, the upcoming HTC flagship is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 64GB/ 128GB inbuilt storage, and a 3420mAh battery. Additionally, previous reports have suggested the presence of Android Oreo, a 8-megapixel front camera, IP68 water and dust resistance rating, and Face Unlock technology.

In terms of camera specifications, HTC U12+ is expected to bear dual cameras on the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, alongside an LED flash and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor below the camera module. Lastly, the phone will run the second generation of HTC's Edge Sense functionality, which includes the "squeeze" function introduced in last year's HTC U11.

Android, HTC, HTC U12, HTC U12 Plus, HTC U12 Plus specifications, Mobiles
