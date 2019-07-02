Technology News
loading

HTC U12+ Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update, But Rollout Initially Limited to Taiwan

The Android Pie update brings software version 2.45.709.1.

By | Updated: 2 July 2019 14:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
HTC U12+ Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update, But Rollout Initially Limited to Taiwan

HTC U12+ was originally due to receive Android Pie in Q2

Highlights
  • HTC has announced the Android Pie rollout through its forums
  • Android Pie for HTC U12+ and U11-series phones was announced in March
  • The update brings system enhancements

HTC U12+ has started receiving Android 9 Pie update. The latest software update is initially rolling out in Taiwan, with a package size of around 1.06GB. Back in March, HTC had announced that it would bring Android Pie to the U12+ as well as the U11 and U11+ sometime in the second quarter of this year. The Taiwanese company, however, skipped its original deadline and is now rolling out the new Android version for the U12+ users in Taiwan.

Confirming the release, HTC has posted a brief changelog pertaining to the Android Pie update for the U12+ on its official community forums in Taiwan. Multiple users have also revealed the debut of the new update through social media channels.

The changelog posted by HTC shows that the latest update brings software version 2.45.709.1 and is around 1.06GB of size. The update certainly includes Android Pie but also enhances the overall system functionality. The company has also removed the Google+ integration through its BlinkFeed feature.

Users are recommended to use a high-speed Wi-Fi network to download the update on their HTC U12+ devices. The update is supposedly rolling out in batches for all the U12+ users in Taiwan.

It is unclear whether the new software update for the HTC U12+ also brings a recent Android security patch. Also, some users have reported that they've encountered a bug that impacts the Internet APN option on their devices.

HTC hasn't confirmed any details around the rollout of the Android Pie update for global U12+ users. Given the fact that the company wasn't able to provide the update as per its original schedule of the second quarter, it is expected to finally release the new software version in the coming days. It is also safe to say that the Taiwan rollout could be a pilot for HTC to test the update with a small batch of users initially.

Last month, HTC had halted the Android Pie rollout for the U11 due to an issue that was soft-bricking the hardware. The company had acknowledged issue through its community forums and ultimately brought a new version for the unaffected U11 users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HTC U12 Plus, HTC, Android Pie
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 New June Android Security Update Brings QR Code Scanner: Report
Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC 9e Official Image and Teaser Video Released, Mi CC 9e Geekbench Listing Tips Snapdragon 665
HTC U12+ Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update, But Rollout Initially Limited to Taiwan
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Update Brings June Security Patch and More
  2. Samsung’s Mobile Chief Admits Galaxy Fold Wasn’t Ready for Launch
  3. Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Series Launch Set for Today: Here’s All You Need to Know
  4. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  5. Vivo Y12 3GB RAM Variant With 64GB Storage Launched in India
  6. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  7. Huawei Launches MediaPad T5 Tablet With Kirin 659 SoC in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Date Officially Set for August 7
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which One Should You Buy?
  10. TikTok Illegally Collecting Data, Sharing With China: Tharoor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.