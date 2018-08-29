HTC U12 Life is set to become a reality soon, considering the amount of times it has been spotted in the rumour mill over the past few weeks. In fact, the phone might be launched as soon as August 30 at an HTC U Series launch event slated for Thursday, just ahead of IFA 2018 in Berlin. The mid-range smartphone from HTC has now made its way to benchmarking website Geekbench wherein some performance benchmarks and specifications have been leaked. With an expected price of around $349 (roughly Rs. 24,500) and launch expected this week, let's have a look at what all details we have about the upcoming HTC U12 Life, which has been internally codenamed "Imagine Life".

According to the listing on Geekbench 4.2.3, spotted by Dutch site Mobielkopen, the HTC U12 Life (with model number HTC 2Q6E1) runs Android 8.1 Oreo, and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and 4GB of RAM. This is contrary to previous reports that claimed the presence of a Snapdragon 636 SoC on the handset. The smartphone received a single-core score of 1,343 and multi-core score of 4,897. Merely based on these benchmarks, it compares with the likes of the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

As for other previous leaks, the HTC U12 Life will be a dual-SIM smartphone and might be the first HTC smartphone to be launched with Android Pie out-of-the-box. It will be a toned-down variant of the flagship HTC U12+. It is expected to sport a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone might get 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, alongside a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

In the camera department, the HTC U12 Life is expected to bear a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary lens. On the front, the handset will get a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. There is 3,600mAh battery under the hood. This seems like a substantial upgrade to last year's HTC U11 Life that came with a 2,600mAh battery and 5.2-inch display.