HTC U12 Life Specifications Leaked, Expected to Launch This Year

, 27 July 2018
HTC U12 Life Specifications Leaked, Expected to Launch This Year

HTC U12 Life is the successor to the HTC U11 Life (seen above)

Highlights

  • The phone has been codenamed "Imagine Life"
  • It could be the successor to the HTC U11 Life
  • Price will be around the $349 mark

HTC, the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer struggling to revive its market standing, is reportedly looking to launch yet another mid-range smartphone in the coming months. Codenamed "Imagine Life", this could be the HTC U12 Life, successor to last year's U11 Life launched in November 2017. A report suggests that the phone might come with specifications such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, a dual rear camera setup, and a tall full-HD+ display. The specifications of the unnamed HTC phone will put it on par with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Nokia X5, however we could see it getting priced at a premium, somewhere in the vicinity of $349 (roughly Rs. 24,000).

A report by Android Authority notes that this phone could be launched earlier in the year than last year's HTC U11 Life. Let's have a look at what all specifications are expected to be on offer.

HTC U12 Life rumoured specifications

The purported HTC U12 Life, codenamed "Imagine Life" is expected to be a dual-SIM smartphone, and run Android P out-of-the-box. As per the leak, it will sport a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The report does not rule out the possibility of other configurations.

In the camera department, the HTC U12 Life will get a dual camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary unit, coupled with 4K video recording and PDAF. On the front, the smartphone is expected to sport a 13-megapixel with flash and a beauty mode. Apart from that, it will come with a 3,600mAh battery, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC support,

With all these specifications on offer, this appears to be a substantial upgrade over the HTC U11 Life which came with a much smaller 5.2-inch display, a 2,600mAh battery, and a single rear camera.

Further reading: HTC, HTC U12 Life
