HTC 'U' Series Launch Event on August 30, U12 Life Expected

HTC has announced an event on August 30, just ahead of IFA 2018, and it is launching a new smartphone in the 'U' series. The company is largely expected to launch the HTC U12 Life smartphone leaked last month. This device will be the successor of the U11 Life smartphone launched in November last year, and will presumably sport upgraded specs and design. The HTC U12 Life smartphone was earlier tipped to be priced somewhere around $349 (roughly Rs. 24,000).

HTC, in its tweet, has confirmed the arrival of a 'U' series smartphone on August 30. The HTC U12 Life was reported earlier to arrive earlier than usual, indicating that the successor to the HTC U 11 Life will release before its annual refresh cycle is over, and August 30 could well be the date when it becomes official. The HTC U12 Life has been reported to be codenamed 'Imagine Life' in the past. Leaked specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, a dual rear camera setup, and a tall full-HD+ display.

On the same day, BlackBerry brand licensee TCL Communications is expected to launch the BlackBerry KEY2 Lite or the BlackBerry KEY2 LE smartphone at its pre-IFA event in Berlin as well. The KEY2 LE, in particular, was leaked in renders fairly recently, and TCL is largely expected to launch this toned-down version of the KEY2 on August 30. Leaked renders suggest that the keyboard will be similar to the one seen on the KEYone last year, and will not have the trackpad functionality. It is however, expected to retain the shortcut button seen on the KEY2.