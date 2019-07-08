Technology News
HTC U11+ Android 9.0 Pie Update Reportedly Starts Rolling Out, Beginning in Taiwan

HTC U11+ is the company’s 2017 flagship

By | Updated: 8 July 2019 16:51 IST
HTC is rolling out Android Pie for U11+ devices in Taiwan

Highlights
  • The HTC U11+ in Taiwan are receiving the Android Pie update
  • The update is 1.45GB in size and brings Android Pie features
  • HTC is currently rolling out the update in Taiwan only

Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC has reportedly just started rolling out the Android 9.0 Pie update for its U11+ smartphone. The HTC U11+ was the company's 2017 flagship and was launched in India at Rs. 56,990. The company has been very late to roll out the update considering that the next version of Android i.e., Android Q is about to be released in the next few months. HTC is reportedly rolling out a big update for the U11+ which is 1.45GB in size and brings Android Pie along with a couple of other changes.

It is reported that the Android Pie update for the U11+ is currently rolling out in HTC's home country, Taiwan. The update changelog is not very descriptive but it does mention that the company has removed Google+ integration from HTC's BlinkFeed since Google has shut Google+ down. We are expecting Android features like Digital WellBeing and battery improvements to come to the HTC U11+ post this update. It looks like the update is currently rolling out in Taiwan only and will see a wider roll-out soon if there are no issues.

HTC had recently started rolling out the Android Pie update to the U12+. This update too was limited to U12+ users in Taiwan. In the update changelog of the U12+, the company mentions Android Pie enhancements and the removal of Google+ integration from BlinkFeed.

The Taiwanese company had promised the Android Pie update for the HTC U11 series and the U12+ earlier this year in March. However, the company wasn't able to stick to its original promise of updating these phones by Q2 2019. Last month HTC halted the Android Pie rollout for the U11 after issues of the update soft-bricking smartphones was reported.

Further reading: HTC, HTC U11 Plus, Android, Android 9.0 Pie, Android Pie
