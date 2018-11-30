HTC U11 Life has now started receiving its Android 9.0 Pie update. The latest software update is reportedly rolling out over-the-air (OTA) in Europe according to some users. It notably comes a long time after the US variant of the HTC U11 Life received an Android Oreo update. The global variant of the HTC U11 Life is a part of Google's Android One programme that is designed to deliver speedier software updates with stock experience. However, its US variant debuted with HTC's Sense UI.

As reported by multiple users on Twitter, the HTC U11 Life has started receiving Android 9.0 Pie update in some parts of Europe. The update is apparently reaching the global HTC U11 Life units that are under the Android One programme. Moreover, the screenshots shared by the users reveal that the update brings the October Android security patch. It is also found to be 720.3MB in size.

To recall, the HTC U11 Life was launched alongside the HTC U11+ back in November last year. The handset originally arrived in the US with Android Nougat, while its global variant was launched at the same time with Android 8.0 Oreo - backed by Android One initiative. Also, the US variant received an update to Android 8.0 Oreo in December, just days after its debut with a price tag of $349 (roughly Rs. 24,300).

It is worth noting here that the HTC U11 Life is a part of the range that was announced to receive Android Pie back in August. The other models in the range include the HTC U12+, U11+, and U11. Earlier this month, it was also reported that while the Taiwanese smartphone maker is facing losses for a long time, the company is set to launch new models sometime in the year-end 2018 and early 2019. The company is also said to have plans to launch the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant of the HTC U12 Life next month.

HTC U11 Life specifications

The HTC U11 Life features a 5.2-inch full-HD Super LCD panel that has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options and 32GB as well as 64GB storage options. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel PDAF camera at the back along with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

HTC has provided a 2,600mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0 support. Besides, the IP67-rated HTC U11 Life measures 149x72.9x8.1mm and weighs 142 grams.