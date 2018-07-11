While things aren't all good at HTC, the Taiwanese giant is set to launch its blockchain-focused smartphone called Exodus to attract customers. The smartphone, which was announced in May without a timeline for release, now has more details published on its dedicated website, including a confirmation of its arrival in the third quarter of this year. The official site has also started taking registrations to determine the demand of the latest development ahead of its formal launch. It is separately reported that the HTC Exodus will be available for purchase all around the globe - except China. Price details and specifications of the smartphone are yet to be revealed, though.

The dedicated HTC Exodus site claims that the smartphone will be the "first cold wallet phone with key recovery" offering. "Our vision is to expand the blockchain ecosystem by creating the world's first phone dedicated to decentralised applications and security. With the release of the HTC Exodus we can now make this a reality," the company wrote on the site while calling customers to sign up to receive further details.

As per the key features of the HTC Exodus flaunted on the site, it will work with multiple protocols to enable interoperability between different blockchains, provide a streamlined mobile user experience to the DApp community, and offer a user-friendly experience. HTC will also offer a universal wallet-like functionality through the Exodus phone, and a specific forum will be available to help users. While blockchain and cryptocurrencies are nascent for the tech world, the Taiwanese giant is set to use Exodus as a node to "double and triple the number of nodes of Ethereum and Bitcoin.

HTC has partnered with CryptoKitties to give a glimpse on how the blockchain technology works. CryptoKitties comes as the "world's biggest game to be built on blockchain technology", and unlike any cryptocurrency, it uses a blockchain to create digital creatures that can users can collect, breed, and trade. The game will be heading to the HTC U12+ ahead of its arrival on Exodus.

The Taiwanese company hasn't revealed any details about the arrival of the Exodus. However, HTC's Phil Chen, who is the Chief Crypto Officer, has told The Verge that the Exodus would be available "everywhere outside of China". On why China isn't on the list of countries for the new smartphone, Chen remarked that it is due to different rules and regulations in the country.

The developer-level construction of the HTC Exodus was started in early 2018, though Chen stated that the plans were finalised about the model in March and April.

HTC might emerge as a big name in the world of blockchain-powered smartphones in the future with the Exodus. However, Swiss startup Sirin Labs recently brought its native model that it claimed to be the world's first blockchain-powered smartphone. Dubbed Sirin Finney, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM, and features a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Its target price is set at $999 (roughly Rs. 68,700).

The development of the HTC Exodus comes amidst of some major hiccups for the Taiwanese giant whose sales fell 68 percent last month. The company also recently cut its workforce to overcome the long-standing losses.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.