Technology News

HTC Exodus 1s Crypto-Smartphone With Bitcoin Full Node Support Announced

HTC Exodus 1 will also get Bitcoin full node support.

By | Updated: 15 May 2019 14:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
HTC Exodus 1s Crypto-Smartphone With Bitcoin Full Node Support Announced

HTC Exodus 1s will retail in between $250 (roughly Rs. 17,500) and $300 (roughly Rs. 21,000)

Highlights
  • HTC Exodus 1s specifications are a mystery at this point
  • The new HTC crypto-phone will support Zion wallet app
  • HTC has also released the Zion Vault SDK on GitHub

HTC Exodus 1s is coming. The Taiwanese smartphone maker has announced that it is bringing another crypto-smartphone in the form of Exodus 1s. The new phone will be a cheaper version of the HTC Exodus 1 that was launched last year. HTC has not shared many details about the upcoming smartphone at this point, however the company has noted that the phone will retail somewhere in between $250 (roughly Rs. 17,500) and $300 (roughly Rs. 21,000). The company also stated that the Exodus 1s will be capable of running a full Bitcoin node.

According to a report in Engadget, HTC Exodus 1s is expected to go on sale around the end of Q3 2019. The new HTC crypto-phone will also support HTC's Zion wallet app, which can be used to store, send, and request a number of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin.

HTC is also releasing the Zion Vault SDK on GitHub to allow the developers to play around with the code and probably build better software.

"We understand it takes a community to ensure strength and security, so it's important to the Exodus team that our community has the best tools available to them," HTC said in a statement.

Although HTC has not shared the specifications of the Exodus 1s, one major highlight of the smartphone is its ability to support full Bitcoin node. Nodes are used to validate and relay transactions on Blockchain and an important part of the Bitcoin infrastructure for the smooth functioning of the cryptocurrency.

HTC says that there is a lack of full nodes on Bitcoin network and it is hoping that the availability of Exodus 1s with full node support will in some way help the overall ecosystem. The company noted that Exodus 1s will need a dedicated SD card to store the full Bitcoin ledger, which is around 200GB right now. The phone itself can hold a “pruned version” on its onboard storage. The “pruned version” comes around 10GB.

HTC has also revealed the original Exodus 1 phone will also get the full Bitcoin node support around the launch of Exodus 1s.

To recall, the original HTC Exodus 1 was launched in October last year and began shipping in December. It was initially only available for purchase using Bitcoin, Ether, and Litecoin.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HTC Exodus 1s, HTC Exodus 1, HTC
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
WhatsApp Spam Controls Being Bypassed by Software Tool During India Elections
HTC Exodus 1s Crypto-Smartphone With Bitcoin Full Node Support Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  5. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  6. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  7. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  8. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  9. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.