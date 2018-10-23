NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • HTC Exodus 1 Blockchain Phone With Zion Cryptocurrency Wallet Launched: Price, Specifications

HTC Exodus 1 Blockchain Phone With Zion Cryptocurrency Wallet Launched: Price, Specifications

, 23 October 2018
You can get an early access to HTC Exodus now

Highlights

  • HTC has officially announced early access to Exodus 1
  • It is priced at 0.15 Bitcoins or 4.78 Ether tokens
  • The phone is expected to be shipped by December

HTC on Tuesday launched its first blockchain-focussed smartphone - Exodus 1. The Taiwanese phone maker had announced the development of a smartphone customised for the emerging market of cryptocurrencies back in May this year. While the company has consolidated its smartphone offerings in recent times, it has released the Exodus 1 with new technology. The smartphone is now available with early access for users. HTC is touting features such as secure enclave, trusted UI, social key recovery, and more. Notably, the company has also developed its own cryptocurrency wallet called Zion.

The key features of the Exodus 1 include a 6-inch display, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB RAM, dual camera setups, and more. "Genesis Block. Exodus Phone. This is official early access release to the Exodus 1. We are inviting a community of developers and enthusiasts to work with us to keep building security. Join us in rebuilding trust together, one phone at a time. Get your early access now," said the company in a tweet.

HTC Exodus 1 price

HTC has priced the Exodus 1 in Ethereum and Bitcoin. You will be able to pre-order it using either of these two coins, at a price of 0.15 Bitcoins or 4.78 Ethereum tokens. That is roughly Rs. 75,000 right now. However, because of the volatility of cryptocurrencies, the conversion may keep varying. As mentioned, the expected ship date is December. There is no clarity on whether the Exodus 1 will arrive in the Indian market where the government is strict on cryptocurrency usage.

HTC Exodus 1 specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) HTC Exodus 1 runs Android Oreo. The smartphone sports a QHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the HTC Exodus comes with a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors. At the front, there is a dual camera setup as well, with 8-megapixel sensors.

The HTC Exodus is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery with HTC Rapid Charger 3.0 fast charging support. For audio, it is equipped with HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi edition and HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation. The smartphone also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

HTC Exodus 1

HTC Exodus 1

Display6.00-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM6GB
OSAndroid Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: HTC, HTC Exodus 1, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin
Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Standard Edition: Here's Everything That You Get
