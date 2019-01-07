NDTV Gadgets360.com

HTC Earnings Drop to All-Time Low in 2018

, 07 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
HTC Earnings Drop to All-Time Low in 2018

The year just-ended was terrible for Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC as its revenue dropped to an all-time low, the media reported.

According to the handset maker's just-released year-end 2018 numbers, HTC took in just TWD 23.74 billion (or $770 million) during 2018, the lowest in all its years as a public company.

"HTC's December 2018 revenue clocked in at TWD 1.3 billion, the second lowest month in 2018. That's a month when most device makers see a sales up-tick.

"In fact, HTC's revenues have dropped progressively throughout 2018 with the full year coming to 61.78 percent lower than 2017," the Android Police reported late on Friday.

Back in May 2013, when the company witnessed booming sales, and when smartphones like the HTC One M7, One Mini and One Max made it one of the best handset players on the planet, it came in at TWD 29 billion, according to TechCrunch.

A year ago, rumour mills were abuzz that search engine giant Google would acquire HTC but the former ended up just buying HTC's Pixel team in a $1.1 billion deal.

The deal involved over 2,000 HTC engineers moving over to Google. However, HTC's contract manufacturing operations and VR division were reportedly not affected, but a substantial majority of the smartphone R&D team went on to join Google.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: HTC
Samsung Galaxy M-Series Price Said to Start as Low as Rs. 9,500
Honor 8A With Waterdrop-Style Display Notch Goes on Pre-Orders Ahead of Launch: Price, Specifications
HTC Earnings Drop to All-Time Low in 2018
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 13,999
  2. Honor View 20 India Launch Scheduled for January 29
  3. Xiaomi Mi TV 4 65-Inch Model India Launch Likely for January 10
  4. Dell Alienware m17 With Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU Launched at CES
  5. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  6. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [January 2019]
  7. Realme U1 Fiery Gold, Realme Buds on Sale for First Time in India Today
  8. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Price Said to Start as Low as Rs. 9,500
  9. WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Reply Privately in Groups, Stickers on Images
  10. The Empire Strikes Back: Microsoft Returns to the Top of the World
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.