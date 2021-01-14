Technology News
loading
HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 January 2021 12:57 IST
HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Highlights
  • HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G debuts in Taiwan for TWD 11,990
  • The phone has a hole-punch cut out design
  • HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G has a 90Hz refresh rate display

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G has been launched in Taiwan as a mid-rage offering and it comes with 5G connectivity. The phone was listed on the official website without any announcement or event and it comes in a single RAM and storage configuration. There are two colour options available for the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G. The phone has slim bezels on the sides and the top with a relatively thick chin. It has a hole-punch cut out design for the selfie camera and a quad rear camera setup.

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G price, availability

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G is priced at TWD 11,990 (roughly Rs. 31,300) for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant, which the company says is an early bird price till February 28. After that, the phone will be priced at TWD 12,990 (roughly Rs. 34,000) in Taiwan. It is available in Star Blue and Mirage Purple colour options with the former shipping from January 21 and the latter shipping from February 4.

As of now, HTC has not shared any information on the international pricing or availability of the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G.

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 690 5G SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16-megapixel camera housed in a hole-punch cut out at the top centre of the phone.

Connectivity options on the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro, gravity sensor, compass, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging (QC4.0+). In terms of dimensions, the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G measures 167.1x78.1x9.4mm and weighs 205 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G

Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

