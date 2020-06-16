HTC U20 5G and HTC Desire Pro 20 Pro phones have launched in Taiwan as the company's latest smartphone offerings. HTC, once a popular smartphone brand, had fizzled from the smartphone segment due to tough competition from rivals like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and Huawei. However, the company is looking to make a comeback with these two mid-range phones - the HTC U20 5G and the HTC Desire 20 Pro. Both the phones come with quad-camera setups at the back and a hole-punch display design.

HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro price, sale

HTC has not revealed the prices of the HTC U20 5G and HTC Desire 20 Pro phones, neither their availability is known at the moment. Both the phones have been listed on the official Taiwanese site with detailed specifications. The HTC Desire 20 Pro is seen to come in shades of Smoky Black and Pretty Blue, whereas the HTC U20 5G is listed in shades of Green and Silver. In an earlier tweet, HTC has hinted that more markets will see the launch of the two phones eventually.

HTC U20 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC U20 5G runs on Android 10 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is at 256GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card slot.

Coming to the cameras, the HTC U20 5G has a quad camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 118 degree wide-angle field of view, and two 2-megapixel cameras with f2.4 aperture. Camera features include Macro (20-100mm), 4K video recording, Face detection, dual-LED flash, and more. Up front, the hole-punch cut out houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus. Front camera features include Beauty Mode and Instant portrait mode.

The HTC U20 5G has a 5,000mAh battery inside with Quick Charge 4.0 (up to 18W) support. The phone measures at 171.2x78.1x9.4mm and weighs about 215.5 grams. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, GLONASS, NFC, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), 5G, and more. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, dynamic gravity sensor, compass, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

HTC Desire 20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Desire 20 Pro runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) hole-punch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card slot.

Coming to the cameras, the HTS Desire 20 Pro has the identical quad camera setup as the HTC U20 5G. Up front, the hole-punch cut out on the Desire 20 Pro houses a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus. Front camera features include Beauty Mode and Auto HDR.

The HTC Desire 20 Pro also packs 5,000mAh battery but with Quick Charge 3.0 support. It is touted to offer up to 22.1 hours of talk time and up to 156.2 hour of music playback. The phone measures at 162x77x9.4mm and weighs about 201 grams. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, .5mm audio jack, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, GLONASS, NFC, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), 5G, and more. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, dynamic gravity sensor, compass, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

