Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • HTC Desire 20 Pro, HTC U20 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole Punch Display Launched: Specifications

HTC Desire 20 Pro, HTC U20 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Specifications

The HTC Desire 20 Pro and HTC U20 5G phones have a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a rear fingerprint scanner.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 June 2020 16:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
HTC Desire 20 Pro, HTC U20 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Specifications

HTC U20 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor

Highlights
  • HTC Desire 20 Pro packs up to 6GB RAM, offers 128GB internal storage
  • HTC U20 5G, on the other hand, packs 8GB RAM and offers 256GB storage
  • Both the phones come with 5,000mAh battery, rear fingerprint sensor

HTC U20 5G and HTC Desire Pro 20 Pro phones have launched in Taiwan as the company's latest smartphone offerings. HTC, once a popular smartphone brand, had fizzled from the smartphone segment due to tough competition from rivals like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and Huawei. However, the company is looking to make a comeback with these two mid-range phones - the HTC U20 5G and the HTC Desire 20 Pro. Both the phones come with quad-camera setups at the back and a hole-punch display design.

HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro price, sale

HTC has not revealed the prices of the HTC U20 5G and HTC Desire 20 Pro phones, neither their availability is known at the moment. Both the phones have been listed on the official Taiwanese site with detailed specifications. The HTC Desire 20 Pro is seen to come in shades of Smoky Black and Pretty Blue, whereas the HTC U20 5G is listed in shades of Green and Silver. In an earlier tweet, HTC has hinted that more markets will see the launch of the two phones eventually.

HTC U20 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC U20 5G runs on Android 10 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is at 256GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card slot.

Coming to the cameras, the HTC U20 5G has a quad camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 118 degree wide-angle field of view, and two 2-megapixel cameras with f2.4 aperture. Camera features include Macro (20-100mm), 4K video recording, Face detection, dual-LED flash, and more. Up front, the hole-punch cut out houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus. Front camera features include Beauty Mode and Instant portrait mode.

The HTC U20 5G has a 5,000mAh battery inside with Quick Charge 4.0 (up to 18W) support. The phone measures at 171.2x78.1x9.4mm and weighs about 215.5 grams. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, GLONASS, NFC, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), 5G, and more. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, dynamic gravity sensor, compass, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

HTC Desire 20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Desire 20 Pro runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) hole-punch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card slot.

htc desire 20 pro HTC Desire 20 Pro

HTC Desire 20 Pro also packs 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

Coming to the cameras, the HTS Desire 20 Pro has the identical quad camera setup as the HTC U20 5G. Up front, the hole-punch cut out on the Desire 20 Pro houses a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus. Front camera features include Beauty Mode and Auto HDR.  

The HTC Desire 20 Pro also packs 5,000mAh battery but with Quick Charge 3.0 support. It is touted to offer up to 22.1 hours of talk time and up to 156.2 hour of music playback. The phone measures at 162x77x9.4mm and weighs about 201 grams. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, .5mm audio jack, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, GLONASS, NFC, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), 5G, and more. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, dynamic gravity sensor, compass, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
HTC U20 5G

HTC U20 5G

Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
HTC Desire 20 Pro

HTC Desire 20 Pro

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HTC U20 5G, HTC U20 5G Price, HTC U20 5G Specifications, HTC Desire 20 Pro, HTC Desire 20 Pro Price, HTC Desire 20 Pro Specifications, HTC, HTC Desire 20 Pro Launch, HTC U20 5G Launch
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Assistant Voice Match Feature Coming to Android TV: Report
HTC Desire 20 Pro, HTC U20 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Launches Frame TV 2020 Lineup in India
  2. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi May Be Working on Two New Budget Phones
  4. The Best Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. Nokia 5310 Debuts in India With Dual Speakers, Wireless FM Radio
  6. HTC Desire 20 Pro, HTC U20 5G Phones With Hole-Punch Display Launched
  7. OnePlus' Next Budget Phone Will Feature Quad Rear Cameras, Tipster Hints
  8. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  9. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earphones Launched in India
  10. Sony WF-SP800N, WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones May Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. AMD Ryzen 3000XT Series CPUs, Radeon Pro 5600M GPU, A520 Chipset, StoreMI 2.0 Software Announced
  2. Amazon Deploys AI-Based Tech to Maintain Social Distancing at Its Facilities
  3. Motorola Edge+ Facing Display Issues, Some Users Complain
  4. Germany Launches Coronavirus App as EU Eyes Travel Revival
  5. Pinterest Policy Officials Leave Company, Alleging Racial Discrimination
  6. Walmart Partners With Shopify to Expand E-Commerce 'Marketplace'
  7. HRD Ministry Working on SOPs for Online Classes With Aim to Address Increased Screen Time, Digital Divide
  8. Philips Hue A21 Smart Bulb Debuts With Light Output Equivalent to 100W Bulb
  9. EU Member States Agree Specs for Coronavirus App Interoperability
  10. Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 Recharge Plan Now Available in All Telecom Circles Across India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com