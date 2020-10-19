Technology News
HTC Desire 20+ With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

HTC Desire 20+ is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a notch for the selfie camera.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 October 2020 17:38 IST
HTC Desire 20+ comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • HTC Desire 20+ is priced at TWD 8,490 (roughly Rs. 21,700)
  • The phone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack
  • HTC Desire 20+ is offered with 6GB of RAM

HTC Desire 20+ has been launched in Taiwan and it joins the Desire 20 Pro that was launched in the country back in June. There is no vanilla HTC Desire 20 in the series yet. The Desire 20+ has a quad rear camera setup, a notched selfie camera, and an octa-core processor under the hood. It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration, but is available in two colour options. The HTC Desire 20+ also has a fingerprint scanner on the back.

HTC Desire 20+ price

The HTC Desire 20+ is priced at TWD 8,490 (roughly Rs. 21,700) in Taiwan and comes in a single 6GB + 128GB configuration. The phone is offered in Dawn Orange and Twilight Black colour options. It is currently on sale in the country and HTC has not shared international pricing and availability yet.

HTC Desire 20+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Desire 20+ runs on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC and 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the HTC Desire 20+ features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also dual-LED flash on the back of the phone. On the front, the HTC Desire 20+ has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture, housed in the notch.

The phone comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the HTC Desire 20+ include Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports QC4.0 fast charging. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, gyro sensor, dynamic gravity sensor, compass, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back. In terms of dimensions, the HTC Desire 20+ measures 164.9x75.7x9mm and weighs 203 grams.

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Vineet Washington
