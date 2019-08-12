Technology News
HTC Set to Make a Comeback in India, Likely to Launch Desire 19+

HTC Desire 19+ was launched in Taiwan back in June this year.

Updated: 12 August 2019 17:21 IST
HTC Desire 19+ comes in 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options

Highlights
  • HTC India has its new launch through social media
  • A teaser video has been posted to brief the company's journey so far
  • HTC Desire 19+ was launched alongside U19e

HTC may soon be back in action, with the launch of a new smartphone in India. Ahead of making any specific announcements, the Taiwanese company through social media has teased its comeback. The company has also suggested that it would launch the Desire 19+ in India as its first smartphone after a long break of over a year since the last debut of the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ in the country back in June last year. The official teaser shows that the new HTC phone features a waterdrop-style display notch, which we recently show on the Desire 19+. However, it doesn't reveal any launch date or pricing details.

The teaser video released, as posted by the HTC India Twitter account, highlights the company's so far journey in the smartphone world -- starting from the launch of the HTC Touch that arrived as the world's first touch-centric phone back in 2007 to the HTC 10 that was launched in 2016 as the first smartphone to sport optical image stabilisation (OIS) in both front and back cameras.

In the end, the over half-a-minute video gives a glimpse at what's next by HTC for the Indian market. The sketch that appears in the video shows a phone with a waterdrop-style display notch that could be the Desire 19+.

 

HTC Desire 19+ price in India (expected)

The Desire 19+ was launched by HTC in Taiwan back in June this year, alongside the U19e. The smartphone price in the Taiwanese market starts at TWD 9,900 (roughly Rs. 22,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at TWD 10,990 (roughly Rs. 24,900). Both options come in Star Indigo and Jasmine White colour variants.

HTC Desire 19+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Desire 19+ runs Android 9 Pie with HTC Sense on top and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Desire 19+ has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth-sensing sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Desire 19+ has up to 64GB of onboard storage. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it packs a 3,850mAh battery.

HTC Desire 19+

HTC Desire 19+

Display6.20-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P35
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3850mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
