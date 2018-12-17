HTC Desire 12s With 5.7-Inch HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications

After the launch of the HTC Desire 12 a few months ago, the company has now decided to launch the HTC Desire 12s smartphone in Taiwan. The smartphone comes with toned down specifications, and sees a slight shift in design as well. The HTC Desire 12s smartphone sports a traditional display with sufficient bezels on the top and bottom edges, a rear fingerprint scanner, a half-textured back panel for better gripping purposes, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor.

HTC Desire 12s price, availability, design

The HTC Desire 12s has been priced in Taiwan at TWD 5,990 (roughly Rs. 13,900) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and TWD 6,990 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It has been made available in Black, Silver, and Red colour options. The Desire 12s, as mentioned, has sufficient bezels on top and bottom edge of the display. It sports a single camera setup at the front and back, and has a rear fingerprint scanner as well. The back panel sports a ribbed finish for better gripping. The power button is situated on the right edge while the volume button is housed on the left edge of the device.

HTC Desire 12s specifications

As for hardware, the HTC Desire 12s runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with HTC Sense on top, and supports dual-SIM slots. It sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 64-bit Snapdragon 435 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. Inbuilt storage options offered are 32GB and 64GB with support for microSD card slot for further expansion of memory.

Talking about optics, there's a 13-megapixel rear sensor with PDAF, LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, and 1080p video recording support. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture, built-in LED flash, fixed focus, and more. It packs a 3,075mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port, and more.

Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass sensor, magnetic sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor. The HTC Desire 12s dimensions are at 154.2x72.7x8.3mm, and it weighs 150 grams.