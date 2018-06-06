HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ were launched in India on Wednesday, as teased by the company earlier in the week. The two budget smartphones were unveiled globally by HTC back in March, and their highlights include the presence of displays with 18:9 aspect ratios, as well as the use of a durable acrylic glass back surface. The Desire 12+ also features a dual rear camera setup, and a LED flash module on the front camera. Both smartphones offer PDAF (phase detection autofocus). The Desire 12 and Desire 12+ smartphones will be available online via the HTC India E-Store, and will also be available across retail stores from this month itself.

HTC Desire 12, Desire 12+ price in India

The HTC Desire 12 price in India has been set at Rs. 15,800, while the Desire 12+ price in India has been set at Rs. 19,790. Both smartphones will go up for pre-order via the HTC India E-Store on Thursday, June 7. The smartphones will then go on sale across India from Monday, June 11. The company has not detailed any launch offers for the two smartphones. Both the HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ will be available in Cool Black and Warm Silver colour variants.

HTC Desire 12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Desire 12 runs Android-based HTC Sense and features a 5.5-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM options. The smartphone has a single 13-megapixel BSI camera sensor on the back with PDAF and an f/2.2 aperture. It is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel BSI sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Desire 12 has 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). In terms of connectivity, there is 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an ambient light, proximity sensor, motion G-sensor, and a magnetic sensor. The handset packs a 2730mAh battery, measures 148.5x70.8x8.2mm, and weighs 137 grams.

HTC Desire 12 (Warm Silver colour variant)

HTC Desire 12+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Desire 12+, on the other hand, runs Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense on top and has a 6-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup on the Desire 12+ includes a 13-megapixel BSI primary sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. The setup has an f/2.2 aperture and enables features such as Bokeh mode, Face detection, and Panorama mode. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel BSI camera sensor on the front with an f/2.0 aperture and features such as Beauty mode and HDR.

The Desire 12+ has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). It has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has sensors, including ambient light, proximity sensor, motion G-sensor, and a compass. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back. Besides, it packs a 2965mAh battery, measures 158.2x76.2x8.4mm, and weighs 157.5 grams.

